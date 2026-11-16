University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist testified that Canada's proposed lawful access bill remains constitutionally vulnerable due to its metadata retention provisions, despite the government's reduction of the storage period.

A prominent legal scholar has issued a stark warning regarding the Canadian government's proposed legislation aimed at regulating online communications, stating that the bill faces significant hurdles in court.

University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist told a Senate committee that the Liberal government's bill, often referred to as the lawful access bill, is constitutionally vulnerable. The primary point of contention involves a specific provision that would require telecommunications service providers to retain metadata. This digital footprint of communications, which includes details about who contacted whom, when, and from what device, must be kept for law enforcement access.

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Metadata retention period shortened

However, Geist argues that the provision lacks sufficient evidence to justify its necessity in the current legal framework. Although the government had originally proposed a retention period of up to one year, it agreed to shorten this duration following widespread concerns from privacy advocates and legal experts. The revised bill now requires providers to retain metadata for up to six months. Despite this compromise, Geist maintains that the shortened period does not resolve the underlying constitutional issues.

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Geist emphasized that while metadata does not include the actual content of emails or text messages, it tells a comprehensive story about an individual's life. He noted that this information reveals patterns of behavior, social connections, and movements that are deeply personal.

Therefore, he described the provision as remaining constitutionally vulnerable with little evidence of its necessity. In response to these criticisms, the Canadian government defended the bill's intentions. Officials stated that the legislation is designed to ensure that law enforcement agencies possess the necessary legal tools. These tools are essential for preventing, investigating, and responding to modern crime in an increasingly digital world.

Government defends bill intentions

The government also asserted that the measures would protect Canadians in a manner consistent with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Jim Bronskill of The Canadian Press reported on these developments as the Senate committee continued its study of the bill. The debate highlights the ongoing tension between national security needs and individual privacy rights in the digital age. As the legislative process moves forward, experts and citizens alike are watching closely.

The outcome of this legal and political debate will likely shape the boundaries of digital privacy in Canada for years to come. The constitutional challenge looms large, ensuring that the balance of power between the state and the individual remains a central topic of discussion.