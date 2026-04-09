Liberals Gather in Montreal Under Carney's Leadership, Eyeing Majority Government

The Liberal Party convenes in Montreal with Mark Carney at the helm, aiming for a majority government. The convention features key policy discussions and a diverse speaker lineup, reflecting the party's changing dynamics and aspirations.

Liberal Party members are converging in Montreal, marking the first time in over a decade that Justin Trudeau's presence won't dominate the party's proceedings. The Liberal Party , under the leadership of Mark Carney , finds itself on the cusp of potentially achieving a majority government , buoyed by recent floor-crossings in Parliament. This comes at a time when the party's fortunes have dramatically improved, considering the precarious position they were in just over a year ago.

Polling data indicates a surge in support, with the Liberals enjoying a remarkable 45 percent national backing. Jonathan Kalles, a consultant with McMillan Vantage and former Quebec advisor to Trudeau, noted the strong momentum and energy within the party, characterizing it as an opportune moment for the Liberals to unite.\Mark Carney, who assumed leadership at a convention in Ottawa last year, is scheduled to address the convention on Saturday, representing his first major address since becoming leader. The convention serves as a crucial platform for party members to familiarize themselves with Carney and for party leadership to gauge the sentiments of the grassroots. This is particularly important as the party's composition becomes more diverse, presenting challenges in managing MPs with varying political viewpoints. The influx of MPs from diverse backgrounds presents a challenge, as ideological differences can make it difficult to maintain unity. Zita Astravas, a consultant with Wellington Advocacy and Trudeau's former director of issues management, highlights the positive mood among Liberals across the country. The party is on the brink of securing a clear majority, needing only two more seats, with by-elections in the Toronto area and a contested race with the Bloc Québécois in Terrebonne, a Montreal suburb, presenting opportunities.\The convention agenda features a range of speakers, including Diana Fox, Carney's wife, along with accessibility activist Rick Hansen, and AI expert Yoshua Bengio. Panel discussions will feature key cabinet ministers addressing topics like Carney's economic agenda and Buy Canadian policies. These include Canada-U.S. Relations Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Finance Minister François‑Philippe Champagne and Industry Minister Mélanie Joly. The event also provides a platform for discussions on key policy issues such as electoral reform, social media restrictions for minors, and limitations on the use of the notwithstanding clause by provinces. The convention serves as a networking hub for party insiders, lobbyists, and activists, where policy proposals are debated, and behind-the-scenes meetings take place. However, Justice Minister Sean Fraser has already rejected the idea of limiting the use of the notwithstanding clause through federal veto





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Liberal Party Mark Carney Montreal Convention Majority Government Canadian Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carney breaks down plans to spend $51B on local infrastructureOTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government has a plan to address infrastructure gaps across Canada with billions of dollars in funding over the coming decade. Carney is in Brampton, Ont.

Read more »

Carney breaks down plans to spend $51-billion to address infrastructure gaps across CanadaIncludes $27.8-billion over the next 10 years for infrastructure including roads, bridges, water and sewer systems and $6-billion for other major local projects

Read more »

A timeline of floor crossings from the opposition benches to Mark Carney's LiberalsOTTAWA — Marilyn Gladu became the fifth opposition member of Parliament to cross the floor to Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals on Wednesday, a day before the Liberal party convention in Montreal. The MP from Sarnia, Ont.

Read more »

A timeline of floor crossings from the opposition benches to Mark Carney's LiberalsOTTAWA — Marilyn Gladu became the fifth opposition member of Parliament to cross the floor to Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals on Wednesday, a day before the Liberal party convention in Montreal. The MP from Sarnia, Ont.

Read more »

Liberals descend on Montreal for convention on the cusp of a majority governmentLiberals are gathering in Montreal for the next few days, buzzing on a fifth floor crossing and with a sought-after majority government in sight.

Read more »

Liberals Gather in Montreal Amidst High Poll Numbers and Carney's LeadershipThe Liberal party convenes in Montreal for its first policy convention since Carney took the helm, buoyed by strong national polling numbers and recent successes. The event, running from Thursday to Saturday, features Carney's first address since winning the leadership and comes on the heels of several floor crossings in Parliament, indicating a significant shift in the political landscape.

Read more »