The federal Liberals are set for a House of Commons vote on Budget 2026, which proposes significant new borrowing and tax measures. Opposition leaders criticize the scale of debt and the focus on big business.

OTTAWA - The federal Liberals are expected to face a crucial vote in the House of Commons on their 2026 budget today. The budget, which was originally tabled on November 5, proposes billions of dollars in new borrowing and tax measures.

Liberal Budget Sparks Political Debate

These financial moves are largely aimed at stimulating infrastructure construction and other major capital projects across the country. Because the Liberals now hold a majority of seats in the Commons, the government can pass much of its agenda without the support of other parties. This political advantage allows for a more streamlined legislative process despite growing opposition rhetoric. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has railed against the scale of the proposed borrowing in the budget.

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He argues that the government is overstepping its fiscal boundaries with the current spending plans. Meanwhile, NDP Leader Avi Lewis argues that the Liberals are catering to big business with their latest spending plan. He suggests that the benefits of the budget do not adequately reach everyday working families. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne claims the budget meets an uncertain moment by leveraging Canada's relatively strong fiscal position.

He argues that investing in the country's future is essential for long-term economic stability. The budget's title borrows a phrase from Quebec's Quiet Revolution, known as Maîtres Chez Nous. This translates to Masters of our Destiny in English. The phrase is intended to symbolize national self-determination and economic independence.

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Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has argued that the budget doesn't give the province more control over its own affairs. He contends that the federal spending commitments under the current administration have risen significantly. This aligns with recent findings from the Parliamentary Budget Officer. The PBO reported that federal spending commitments have risen by more than $330 billion.

Budget Title Symbolizes National Independence

This figure has added to the concerns about the long-term sustainability of the fiscal plan. The political atmosphere in Ottawa remains tense as the vote approaches. Critics are pointing to the rapid expansion of federal debt as a major risk. Supporters maintain that strategic investment is necessary to maintain global competitiveness.

The debate highlights a deep ideological divide over the role of government in the economy. Voters are watching closely to see how the majority government utilizes its legislative power. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 19, 2026. Craig Lord is the reporter who covered the development.

The article date confirms the timing of the expected parliamentary vote. The details of the budget remain a central topic in national political discourse. Additional context from the news cycle on November 19, 2026, includes various national updates.

For instance, the Parliamentary Budget Officer's finding regarding the $330 billion rise in commitments was highlighted. Other news items covered local issues, such as B.C. casino fraudsters who netted $45K avoiding jail time. Police confirmed that some offenders would avoid prison sentences. Alberta small business owners were also reported to be concerned about the tumultuous winter ahead.

Further incidents included three vehicles striking deer on Highway 416 in Ottawa. One driver was charged with careless driving. In legal news, a former N.S. judge was appointed to lead a review of an unsolved P.E. I. murder.

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The top court also decided not to hear a bid for a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Indigenous children. In Newfoundland, a judge denied bail to a man who texted This is Canada, expecting an easy release. International news also dominated headlines that day. The UN's highest court found Myanmar responsible for genocide for the first time.

International News Includes Genocide Ruling

This historic ruling drew global attention to human rights abuses. Six takeaways were identified from Carney's tour of Asia and Ireland. These diplomatic efforts signaled a shift in foreign policy priorities. In the corporate world, Anthropic clinched the biggest IPO ever with an $81 billion offering.

The company is also hiring a gas lead for Canada with a salary of up to half a million dollars. Health Canada approved Eli Lilly's GLP-1 pill for weight loss. This medical advancement sparked discussions about access and cost. Putin criticized the disregard for sports rulings after Russia was barred from the hockey world juniors.

The diplomatic tension extended into the sports arena. Cultural and environmental stories also made the news. A Victoria tea shop brewed a special blend to help restore the fire-damaged Tam Kung Temple. A Vincent van Gogh painting sold for US$190 million, smashing auction records.

A cheese that sat on a shelf for two years was named the world's best. Intense flooding slammed Florida from a developing storm. This could snarl early Thanksgiving travel on the East Coast. Reports also highlighted the health and environment costs of chemicals.

The threat could total over US$1 trillion, according to a new report. An investigation into an Iron Age bog body found death by deliberate decapitation. This archaeological discovery shed light on ancient practices. A former coach redirected her passion after her body was destroyed.

She now serves as head coach of Canada's National Women's Golf team. The diverse news cycle underscores the complex backdrop to the budget vote.