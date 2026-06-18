Liberals end spring session with majority‑driven crime and privacy reforms amid opposition criticism

The Liberal government used its new majority to limit debate and pass a suite of controversial crime, privacy and AI legislation, while facing sharp rebuke from Conservatives, the Bloc and the Greens. The House wrapped up a six‑month sitting with twenty‑four bills approved, several moved forward without recorded votes, and the prime minister's frequent absences highlighted.

Ottawa members of Parliament concluded a six month spring sitting that saw the Liberal government transform its minority position into a majority and use that power to fast‑track a series of controversial measures.

The session began in late January when Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals were reliant on the support of five opposition members and a handful of by‑election victories in April. By the time the House reconvened in April the party controlled the key committees and could push legislation without needing opposition votes. Government House leader Steven MacKinnon said the focus had been on strengthening the economy and protecting Canadians from crime.

He defended the decision to curtail debate on the lawful access bill, a piece of legislation that grants police new powers to obtain digital data and that has drawn sharp criticism from privacy advocates, technology specialists, civil‑rights organisations and opposition parties. The bill now awaits consideration by the Senate, which MacKinnon warned probably will not finish it before the summer recess but may take it up in the fall.

He suggested the Conservative opposition stemmed from conspiratorial thinking on the Tory benches. In addition to the lawful access proposal the government passed three justice bills that overhaul bail rules, create new hate‑crime offences and criminalise AI‑generated sexual deepfakes, which MacKinnon hailed as a substantial set of criminal‑justice reforms. The Conservatives, who campaigned on a tough‑on‑crime platform, contend they remain the only party devoted to law and order, arguing that each new crime initiative makes Canadians feel less safe.

Tory House leader Melissa Lantsman said the more the government pushes on these crime files the more public anxiety grows. At an April press conference marking the new Liberal majority Carney promised more substantive debate and less grandstanding in the chamber, pledging to work collaboratively with other parties. Bloc Québécois leader Christine Normandin described the session as anything but collaboration, accusing the government of ignoring other parties' recommendations.

Green Party leader Elizabeth May denounced what she called gathering forces that affront democracy itself and urged citizens to let their MPs know their dissatisfaction over the summer. The House of Commons approved twenty‑four pieces of legislation during the sitting: nineteen government bills, three Conservative private‑member bills and two Senate‑originated measures. Members agreed to end the sitting a day early and to pass a number of bills on division, meaning without a recorded vote.

Those included formal recognition of Sahtu Dene and Métis self‑governance in the Northwest Territories and a Senate amendment to Bill C‑11 that removes military jurisdiction over sexual offences involving Canadian Armed Forces personnel, handing those cases to civilian courts. The Senate will conduct an independent review of key parts of that law after three years. MacKinnon said the government accepted the amendment to get it done rather than continue a ping‑pong with the Senate.

The spring economic statement legislation also cleared the House just before the session adjourned. Carney was absent from the Commons for much of the week, attending the G7 summit in Europe and later travelling to Vancouver to join premier David Eby for an announcement and to watch Canada's World Cup match against Qatar. Conservatives highlighted the prime minister's rare presence in the chamber for question period, even bringing a cake to mark Carney's one‑hundredth absence since taking office.

MacKinnon dismissed the criticism, saying the prime minister should be expected to cheer on the national soccer team in Vancouver. Lantsman replied that while enjoying the game would be pleasant, the prime minister should still be present for question period at two fifteen. Parliament will reconvene on September twenty‑first





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