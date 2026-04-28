Liberals Consolidate Power with Committee Majority After Byelection Wins

The Liberal government swiftly restructured parliamentary committees to secure a majority of seats after three new MPs took their oaths, sparking accusations of a power grab from the opposition. The move follows recent byelection victories that handed Prime Minister Mark Carney a majority government, while the NDP faces further setbacks with the departure of MP Alexandre Boulerice.

OTTAWA — The federal government swiftly leveraged its new majority powers on Monday, just hours after three Liberal MPs—Doly Begum, Danielle Martin, and Tatiana Auguste—were sworn in following their recent byelection victories.

The Liberals passed a motion late Monday to restructure parliamentary committees, ensuring they now hold a majority of seats on each. This shift comes after the 2025 election, where the party secured only a minority government, leaving them with fewer than half the spots on committees. Earlier in the day, they also pushed through a motion to limit debate on the changes, sparking accusations from opposition MPs that the Liberals were consolidating power undemocratically.

Committees play a crucial role in scrutinizing legislation, summoning witnesses, and compelling document production. Government House leader Steven MacKinnon defended the move, citing a long-standing parliamentary tradition where majority governments control committee majorities, though he admitted the situation was unusual. The very first vote that these new Liberal MPs will pronounce on will be a vote to shut down debate.

So welcome to the Liberal Party of Canada, you can check your soul in at the door and just follow whatever the whip tells you to do, Opposition House leader Andrew Scheer said. The Liberals, now with 174 MPs after five defections from the Conservatives and NDP over the past six months, have the numbers to enforce these changes despite opposition.

Begum and Martin, newcomers to Parliament, replaced outgoing cabinet ministers Bill Blair and Chrystia Freeland in Toronto-area seats, while Auguste secured a historic win in the Bloc Québécois stronghold of Terrebonne after the Supreme Court invalidated the 2025 election results due to an Elections Canada error. Auguste expanded her narrow one-vote margin from 2025 to over 700 votes this year.

The Liberal caucus warmly welcomed their new colleagues with standing ovations and hugs, though the opposition benches remained sparsely populated, with no other party leaders present. Meanwhile, NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice announced his departure from the party to sit as an Independent before resigning to run provincially for Québec solidaire, further reducing the NDP to just five seats. Party leader Avi Lewis, who is not an MP, downplayed the impact, noting Boulerice's plans predated his leadership.

A byelection must now be called within six months for Boulerice's riding of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2026





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Liberal Party Committee Restructuring Byelection Majority Government NDP Departure

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