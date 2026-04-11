Liberals Consider Social Media Age Restriction: Delegates Debate Youth Digital Rights

At the Liberal Party of Canada convention in Montreal, delegates discussed and approved a non-binding resolution to limit social media usage to those aged 16 and older. The proposal, aimed at curbing the potential negative impact on young Canadians' mental health, places responsibility for enforcement on social media companies. The Prime Minister has acknowledged the issue and stated it requires thoughtful consideration.

Delegates gathered at the Liberal Party of Canada convention in Montreal on Friday, April 10, 2026. The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as party members engaged in discussions and debated various policy proposals. One of the most talked-about topics was the evolving landscape of digital rights and the potential impact of social media on young Canadians.

The focus on this area highlights the increasing concerns about the mental well-being of the younger generation and the need for responsible digital citizenship.\The central issue gaining traction at the convention revolved around a non-binding resolution passed Saturday morning, proposing to set the age of majority for social media usage at 16. The resolution specifically aims to restrict access to social media platforms for individuals under this age and places the responsibility for enforcement squarely on the shoulders of the social media companies themselves. This measure reflects growing unease regarding the potential harms associated with prolonged social media consumption, particularly among vulnerable youth. Quebec MP Rachel Bendayan, a vocal proponent of the resolution, emphasized the detrimental effects of excessive social media use on the mental health of young Canadians. She called for increased accountability from social media companies, urging them to curtail the allowance of young children to use technologies deliberately engineered to be highly addictive. This call to action echoes the sentiments of many who are worried about the addictive nature of social media platforms and their potential to negatively influence the developing minds of young people.\The debate surrounding this resolution mirrors a broader international conversation on digital regulation and child safety online. Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged the complexities of the issue, stating that the proposal “merits an open and considered debate in Canada.” He indicated he did not yet have a definitive stance but recognized the validity of arguments on both sides. The government's measured response suggests a willingness to carefully examine the potential implications of such a policy shift, balancing the need to protect young people with the importance of respecting individual rights and freedoms. Furthermore, the precedent set by Australia, which enacted legislation last December to enforce age limits on social media accounts and introduced penalties for non-compliance by social media companies, likely influenced the Canadian conversation. The Australian approach serves as a case study, offering valuable insights into the practical challenges and potential impacts of regulating social media access. This comparative analysis is expected to inform the ongoing discussions in Canada, as policymakers consider how best to safeguard the well-being of young Canadians in the digital age. The Canadian Press first published this report on April 11, 2026, and Kyle Duggan contributed to the coverage





BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Social Media Age Restriction Mental Health Liberal Party Digital Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Poilievre Backs Recall Petitions After Another MP Defects to LiberalsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre expresses support for recall petitions following the defection of another MP to the Liberals, emphasizing the importance of holding representatives accountable. The move comes as the party grapples with floor-crossings, and raises questions about the changing political landscape.

Read more »

Poilievre deflects question on leadership after another Conservative MP defects to LiberalsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre won’t say how many more Conservative MPs he’d have to lose to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals, before reflecting on his leadership, or admitting any responsibility. This follows the loss of a fourth MP from his caucus.

Read more »

Liberals set to debate age restrictions for social mediaLiberal members will grapple with the question of whether children and young teens should be barred from accessing social media accounts.

Read more »

Liberals set to debate age restrictions for social mediaMONTREAL — Liberal members will grapple with the question of whether children and young teens should be barred from accessing social media accounts.

Read more »

China’s state media turns to social media and AI to tell its storyThe messaging from China’s Communist government may once have been dogmatic and rigid — not anymore. Having largely tamed the internet at home with tight censorship, Beijing is now tapping the power of social media and artificial intelligence to tell its story — and often to skewer the U.S. and its president.

Read more »

Liberals set to debate age restrictions for social mediaNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »