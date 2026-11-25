Federal Liberals including Prime Minister Mark Carney are defending the rapid committee review of the major projects bill C-39, which saw over 100 hours of debate in seven days before passing with only minor amendments.

Federal Liberal s, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, are defending the speed at which their major projects bill passed through a House committee, a process one opposition MP called brutal.

The committee reviewing the bill spent more than 100 hours debating it over seven days before wrapping up on Monday. The Liberals used their majority to accept only minor amendments. MPs, staff and witnesses sat in committee most of those days until almost midnight. They worked back-to-back 15-hour days on the weekend.

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C-39 Bill Fast-Tracks Major Projects

C-39 is a sweeping bill meant to fast-track approvals for major projects, cut their review times, create zones of national interest to pre-approve certain types of projects, and make significant changes to collective bargaining. Speaking to reporters after the Liberal caucus meeting today, Carney said the pace of the committee work was not excessive and saluted the committee members efforts.

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The prime minister arrived on Parliament Hill in Ottawa before a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. The committee process concluded on Monday after the extended sessions. Opposition members criticized the approach as brutal, but Liberals maintained that the timeline was necessary to advance the legislation. The bill now moves forward after the committee stage.

C-39 aims to change how major projects are approved in Canada. It would create special zones where certain projects could receive pre-approval. The bill also proposes changes to collective bargaining rules. The committee heard from witnesses and staff during the long sessions.

Committee Endures Long Working Hours

Debates continued late into the night on multiple days. The weekend saw consecutive 15-hour workdays for those involved. Carney defended the pace when speaking to reporters. He said the work was not excessive and praised the committee members.

The Liberals used their majority to limit amendments to minor ones. The House committee wrapped up its review on Monday. More than 100 hours of debate took place over seven days. The bill passed through the committee stage with the Liberal majority accepting only minor changes.

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C-39 remains a sweeping piece of legislation. It is intended to fast-track approvals for major projects and cut review times. It also creates zones of national interest for pre-approving certain project types and makes significant changes to collective bargaining. MPs, staff and witnesses endured long days.

Opposition Criticizes Brutal Pace

Most sessions ran until almost midnight. The weekend included back-to-back 15-hour days. One opposition MP described the process as brutal. Carney spoke after the Liberal caucus meeting today.

He said the pace was not excessive and saluted the committee members efforts. The prime minister was seen arriving on Parliament Hill before the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.