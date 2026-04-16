Liberals Accused of Obstructing Probe into Finance Minister's Ties to High-Speed Rail Project

The Conservative party is alleging that the Liberal government is deliberately preventing a House of Commons committee from questioning Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne regarding his personal relationship with a key executive at Alto, the Crown corporation overseeing the multi-billion dollar Toronto-Quebec City high-speed rail initiative. Conservatives claim Liberal MPs are engaging in a prolonged filibuster to block essential oversight and accountability, particularly concerning decisions made since the minister's partner was hired by Alto. The Finance Minister's office maintains that appropriate conflict-of-interest measures have been taken and that Champagne has recused himself from any relevant discussions.

The political arena in Ottawa is currently dominated by accusations from the Conservative party directed at the Liberal government, alleging a deliberate obstruction of parliamentary oversight concerning Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne .

The core of the controversy lies in the minister's personal connection to Anne-Marie Gaudet, a vice-president of environment at Alto, the Crown corporation tasked with the monumental $90-billion high-speed rail project intended to link Toronto and Quebec City. Gaudet's tenure at Alto commenced in August 2025, a fact that has become a focal point for the opposition. Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett has spearheaded efforts to initiate a study within the ethics committee. His objective is to summon not only Minister Champagne but also Alto CEO Martin Imbleau and Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein. The purpose of these inquiries would be to scrutinize the minister's relationship with Gaudet and any governmental decisions made since her hiring. Barrett has decried the situation as a Liberal-orchestrated filibuster, stating on Thursday that the obstruction has spanned over 12 hours, all aimed at preventing basic accountability. As of the time of this report, The Canadian Press has not received a statement from Champagne's office in response to Barrett's accusations. In the wake of media attention surrounding Champagne's association with Alto, the Finance Minister's office proactively released a letter. This correspondence, dated September of last year, was addressed to Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Ethics Commissioner. The letter explicitly outlines that Champagne was implementing a conflict-of-interest screen, citing a personal connection to an individual close to him within the organization. This measure, he stated, was intended to preemptively safeguard against any actual or perceived conflicts of interest. His office further elaborated that since the implementation of this screen, the minister has abstained from participating in any discussions or decisions pertaining to the Alto project. It was also noted that the initial funding for the rail initiative was announced in February 2025 and subsequently allocated in the main estimates during 2025, significantly predating Gaudet's employment with Alto. Adding another layer to the official response, a compliance officer from the ethics commissioner's office communicated with Champagne earlier this month. This communication affirmed that there was no risk of a conflict, reasoning that Alto, as a Crown corporation, is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport, and as Finance Minister, Champagne holds no decision-making authority over Alto's human resources matters, thus having no avenue to advance the interests of any specific Alto employee. Despite these assurances and proactive measures, Barrett has formally requested a full investigation by the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner. He has raised a significant procedural point: the government chose to include legislation enabling the Alto project within an omnibus budget bill. This bill was notably introduced and championed in Parliament by none other than Finance Minister Champagne himself. Barrett questioned this choice, asking why the bill concerning the high-speed rail network act was brought forward by the Finance Minister rather than the Minister of Transport, who would typically oversee such infrastructure projects. During the most recent meeting of the ethics committee, Members of Parliament engaged in an extensive debate lasting several hours, yet no vote was taken on whether the minister should be compelled to appear before the committee to answer questions. The committee's composition presents an interesting dynamic: four Liberal MPs, four Conservative MPs, and one Bloc Québécois MP. This balance of power means that opposition members collectively possess the ability to outvote the government members and successfully pass a motion requiring Champagne's attendance. Barrett emphatically stated on Thursday that this situation directly contradicts the Prime Minister's stated commitment to accountability and the fundamental expectations Canadians have of their parliamentarians at committee meetings. Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Carney himself had addressed reporters, asserting that his newly formed majority Liberal government would embrace serious debate. He simultaneously accused the opposition of engaging in 'showboating' and resorting to filibusters in committee. The reality of a Liberal majority government also opens the possibility of the Liberals using their numbers in the House of Commons to alter the membership of committees. Historically, majority governments have maintained a majority of seats on these legislative bodies, which are crucial for the scrutiny and amendment of proposed legislation





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