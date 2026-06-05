Liberal's Agenda: Impact on Alberta and Canada

The text discusses the potential consequences of the Liberal Party's policies in Alberta and Canada, including the impact on the housing market, taxes, and the economy. It also mentions the possibility of Alberta seceding from Canada.

NEWS TEXT: liberal’s will do anything to keep in power , with out Alberta there is no more communist control , a Government that elected it self , like a cancer you can not get rid of them, over run it with immigrants to get votes, as Canadians like in homeless encampments , and the rest have a hard time .

Over half of Albertans state they would leave. That would crash the housing market and increase taxes dramatically. In less than three years Trump is gone and the oil becomes landlocked (remember Dems hate pipelines). The new Alberta “peso” becomes virtually worthless backed only by a limping petroleum sector.

This drives inflation through the roof and makes even basic groceries and imports too expensive for most citizens. Better pump the brakes before this whole place goes off a cliff. Nothing but pure bliss!! They’d have their own space again and they’d all move back and out of BC!!





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Liberal Party Alberta Canada Housing Market Taxes Economy Secession Liberal's Agenda

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