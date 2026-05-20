Liberal opposition questions government's secrecy in panel report, asks for answers

The Liberal opposition criticized the government for not making the members of a review panel available to answer questions on their report during Question Period. Premier Tony Wakeham stated that the intention was to have the panel members present when the report was released today but they indicated they wouldn't be releasing the names of the individuals they spoke to. John Hogan, the Liberal Leader, expressed concern over the secrecy of the report and questioned the credibility of the information provided in it as people wouldn't know who they've spoken to or the information provided. He asked if the premier would insist that the authors answer to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. The premier stated that the panel had fulfilled their mandate and delivered their report, and they would follow its recommendations to improve the previous agreement.

The Liberal opposition criticized the government for not having the members of a review panel available to answer questions on their report during Question Period .

Premier Tony Wakeham stated that the intention was to have the panel members present when the report was released today but they indicated they wouldn't be releasing the names of the individuals they spoke to. John Hogan, the Liberal Leader, expressed concern over the secrecy of the report and questioned the credibility of the information provided in it as people wouldn't know who they've spoken to or the information provided.

He asked if the premier would insist that the authors answer to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. The premier stated that the panel had fulfilled their mandate and delivered their report, and they would follow its recommendations to improve the previous agreement





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Newfoundland And Labrador Liberal Opposition Secret Report Review Panel Authority Of Information Access Act Preliminar Question Period Premiers Tony Wakeham John Hogan

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