Liberal MP Urges Ottawa To Close Ferry Funding Gap Between Coasts

Will Greaves demands equitable federal support for B.C. Ferries following the budget which allocated $1.3 billion to eastern operators while ignoring western needs amid rising costs.

Liberal Member of Parliament Will Greaves has joined a growing chorus of western politicians calling on the federal government to rectify a significant funding imbalance affecting ferry services on Canada's west coast. This appeal comes in direct response to the federal budget released on Thursday, which earmarked $1.3 billion over an eight-year period for ferry operators in Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec. B.C. Ferries was notably absent from these new announcements.

The Core Funding Disparity Between Regions

Greaves, who represents the Victoria riding on Vancouver Island, emphasized that the current disparity prevents western communities from receiving equitable support for their vital transportation links. The federal government maintains distinct funding frameworks for ferry operators on opposite sides of the country. In Atlantic Canada, the new budget reflects a direct federal role in sustaining interprovincial transportation networks.

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In British Columbia, federal support remains tied to a historic agreement with the provincial government that dates back to 1977. Under this arrangement, Ottawa provides an annual indexed contribution to support ferry and coastal freight services. Over the past three years, this support has amounted to approximately $37 million annually. The Department of Finance stated that the province holds the responsibility for determining which specific services are funded under this long-standing deal.

Stakeholder Positions And Political Advocacy

Greaves expressed frustration with the slow pace of progress, noting that he and other government-side politicians are actively lobbying ministers for internal changes. He argued that more can be done to maintain access for coastal communities that rely heavily on maritime transport. He affirmed his commitment to continuing these efforts by accessing ministers directly to advocate for the necessary adjustments to the funding model.

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Corresponding pressure is also coming from the opposition side of the political aisle. Gord Johns, the NDP Member of Parliament for Courtenay-Alberni, has urged Liberal colleagues to apply more pressure on their own ministers within the House of Commons. Johns previously led a rally in Victoria last September, specifically calling on Ottawa to modernize its funding agreement with B.C. Ferries to better reflect current economic realities.

Johns stated that while his party supports every dollar allocated to Atlantic Canada, the primary demand is for fairness. He highlighted that the current funding structure leaves British Columbians, who are also federal taxpayers, without comparable benefits despite their regular use of the service. This bipartisan concern underscores the widespread political recognition of the inequity.

Real-World Impact On Costs And Infrastructure

The financial strain on B.C. Ferries is intensifying due to rising operational costs and aging infrastructure. The company has warned that it may need to increase fares by 30 per cent or more in 2028 to remain solvent. Johns warned that this would have a ripple effect on the cost of living, impacting everything from groceries to essential goods not just for island residents but for those traveling to the mainland.

Concerns about the current funding model are not new. A transcript of a debate in the B.C. legislature on June 16, 1977, revealed that opposition MLA Don Lockstead criticized the federal government for paying around $108 million in subsidies to shipping companies on the east coast while British Columbia received only about $8 million. This historical context highlights a decades-long struggle for equitable treatment.

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The incoming B.C. Conservative government has vowed to fight for British Columbia's fair share of federal ferry funding, a stance that B.C. Ferries explicitly supports. The company stated in a recent statement that a more sustainable funding model is essential to address current financial pressures. They emphasized that such a model would help achieve shared goals of keeping ferry travel safe, reliable, and affordable for all Canadians.

Eric McNeely, president of the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers' Union, shared these concerns with the federal government prior to the budget release. He argued that ferry transport is fundamentally a public service that Canadians use on a regular basis. McNeely noted that without increased government funding, the substantial costs of upgrading the aging ferry system will likely be passed directly on to customers, further burdening working families across the province.