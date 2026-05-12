Liberal MP Challenges Ontario Party Nomination Result in Appeal

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith filed a notice of appeal Tuesday to the provincial Liberals, challenging the result of a nomination race that he lost. He is vying to represent the provincial party in the upcoming Scarborough Southwest byelection ahead of an intended bid for the leadership of the party.

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith filed a notice of appeal Tuesday to the provincial Liberals, challenging the result of a nomination race that he lost. Erskine-Smith was vying to represent the provincial party in the upcoming Scarborough Southwest byelection ahead of an intended bid for the leadership of the party.

He lost Saturday to Ahsanul Hafiz by a slim margin then cast doubt on the process, suggesting there were voter ID issues. The party is standing behind the integrity of the race and the vote as the appeal is now handled by its arbitration committee.

"I have complete confidence in the integrity of our party’s process and in the work of the arbitration committee,” interim leader John Fraser wrote in a statement. "The committee will review the appeal carefully, fairly and swiftly, consistent with our rules and procedures. " Erskine-Smith"s team said little Tuesday, except to confirm he had filed his notice of appeal.

He represents the neighbouring riding of Beaches-East York federally, and some of his fellow nomination candidates bristled at what they saw as a candidate trying to use their community as a springboard for the leadership. Erskine-Smith has suggested the party"establishment" was working to prevent him from winning the nomination, a charge the party denies.

He has not yet said if losing the nomination race will deter the leadership bid he has been signalling for months, or if he will still resign his federal seat. When he entered the nomination race he said he would quit federal politics once the byelection is called, saying he is"all in" for Ontario. The riding has been vacant since early February, when the NDP member of provincial parliament, Doly Begum, resigned to successfully run for the federal Liberals.

Premier Doug Ford has not yet called the byelection for that riding, but will have to do so by the summer. The NDP has nominated Fatima Shaban, who has run for the federal NDP previously in that riding. The Progressive Conservatives have not yet nominated a candidate. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2026. Allison Jones, The Canadian Pres





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Liberal Party Of Ontario Nate Erskine-Smith Provincial Liberals Nomination Race Appeal Arbitration Committee Integrity Of The Race Vote Leadership Bid Federal Politics Ontario Scarborough Southwest Byelection Fatima Shaban Progressive Conservatives NDP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Progressive Conservative justice minister joins the Nova Scotia Liberal PartyNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Former Progressive Conservative justice minister joins Nova Scotia Liberal PartyBecky Druhan, Nova Scotia’s former justice minister and Independent member of the legislature, is joining the provincial Liberals.

Read more »

Ontario Liberal Party stands by results in Scarborough Southwest nomination, as Erskine-Smith weighs optionsLosing candidate Nate Erskine-Smith has until Tuesday evening to appeal the results

Read more »

Ontario Liberal Party, Ukrainian Children, Measles Elimination, Creative Pursuits Abroad, Defence Bank, Charlottetown Airport, Housing MinisterThe Ontario Liberal Party is standing by the results of its nomination contest in Scarborough Southwest, where businessman Hafiz was chosen as the next provincial candidate. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand discusses Canada's efforts to secure the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russian officials. Culture Minister Marc Miller announces the permanent renewal of an initiative supporting Canada's creative pursuits abroad. The head of Toronto's Pearson airport expresses openness to enhancements in the public ownership model. The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank is expected to bring about 3,500 jobs to Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto. The measles elimination designation is long-held but was recently revoked after failing to interrupt transmission within one year of an outbreak. The Québécois French series dubbed by Bell Media has been saved after a deal with Disney Entertainment. The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children was co-chaired by Minister Anand, who also met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and senior officials from the European Union and Ukraine. The Charlottetown Airport was renamed to honour Alexander B. Campbell, the premier from 1966 to 1978. Housing Minister Gregor Robertson announced an investment of up to $14.3-million for the Charlottetown Harbour Authority Inc. Brian Platt is taking over as Bloomberg's Ottawa bureau chief, succeeding Laura Dhillon Kane, who is moving to Toronto to take on an editor role with the organization.

Read more »