Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon says he is confident the Liberal caucus will support Bill C-39 without a whipped vote, even as Liberal MP Will Greaves raises climate concerns and all opposition parties signal they will vote against it.

Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon says he is confident the federal government's omnibus Bill C-39 will pass without whipping the vote, despite competing views within the Liberal caucus on climate policy.

MacKinnon made the comments in an interview with CTV Question Period airing Sunday. The exchange was published on November 26, 2026, with the interview set to air at 11 a.m. ET. It is a slam dunk with our own MPs, MacKinnon said. We ran on a platform called Building Canada Strong, and this is a bill called Building Canada Strong.

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This is a very important bill, and it has the support of the Liberal caucus, he later added. MacKinnon is identified as Transport Minister in a Canadian Press photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, before a federal cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill. Bill C-39, also known as the Building Canada Strong Act, is designed to speed up federal approvals for major projects and revise federal labour laws.

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Criticism of Building Canada Strong Act

A House of Commons committee struck to examine C-39 wrapped earlier this week with minor changes made after a marathon study. The landmark legislation has garnered criticism for weakening environmental safeguards, infringing on Indigenous rights, restricting workers' right to strike and rushing parliamentary scrutiny. In an opinion piece published in the Toronto Star this week, B.C. -based Liberal MP Will Greaves wrote that he is worried Canada is losing its climate credibility.

These are issues that I've been raising, and others have been raising since the election, Greaves said while speaking to reporters on Wednesday when asked about his column. They're important issues to many of our supporters across the country and very much to the constituents that I represent, he said. While Greaves said he would not leave the Liberal caucus over the federal government's shifting climate policies, he would not say if he would support Bill C-39.

I haven't had a chance to speak with the House leader about the amended bill yet. So, I look forward to doing that, and we'll go from there, Greaves said. When pressed by host Vassy Kapelos on Greaves' criticism, MacKinnon said he is very confident the bill will receive the support of the Liberal caucus. Asked specifically if the party will whip the vote, MacKinnon said that would not be necessary.

MacKinnon Confident Liberal Support

I don't think we have to whip the vote, MacKinnon said. This is a bill that we all, the principles on which we all ran. We all got elected, and we're very, very proud to be able to hold this bill up as an example of the great things we can get done for our country. The federal government has made the bill's passing a priority in recent weeks.

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On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was absolutely not concerned about the pace at which the bill is going through the House of Commons and described it as the most consequential economic legislation the federal government has put forward. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, meanwhile, is the latest opposition leader to say his party will vote against the bill after the Liberals refused to accept major changes.

Opposition Parties Reject Bill C-39

Carney wants a top-down authoritarian economy that favours corporate power brokers at the expense of workers, Poilievre said in Ottawa on Thursday. We want a bottom-up, open, free-market economy that allows workers to work, builders to build, and investors to invest. That's what we will continue to fight for. Along with the Conservatives, the NDP, the Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party have all signalled they will not support the bill.

It means the Liberals will need all the party's MPs to vote in favour of the legislation for it to pass, as they hold a razor thin majority with 173 seats. You can watch Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon's full interview on CTV Question Period Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.