Liberal Government Advances Military Justice Reform Amid Controversy Over Sexual Offence Prosecutions

The Canadian government moves to strip the military of its authority to investigate sexual offences, sparking debate over victim autonomy and the effectiveness of civilian courts in handling such cases.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Louise Arbour announced her appointment as Canada's next governor general in Ottawa on Tuesday. The same day, the Liberal government advanced legislation to implement Arbour's 2022 recommendation to transfer the investigation and prosecution of sexual offences in the Canadian Armed Forces to civilian authorities.

The bill, reintroduced in Parliament, faced opposition from Conservatives and some survivors, who argued that victims should have the choice between military and civilian justice systems. The Liberals, however, used their majority to reject a Conservative amendment that would have granted victims that option, citing concerns that such a choice could burden survivors and lead to inconsistent outcomes.

Defence Minister David McGuinty defended the move, stating that the military had already been transferring cases to civilian courts since Arbour's report and that the legislation would formalize this practice. The 2022 report highlighted systemic failures in the military's handling of sexual misconduct cases over the past two decades, eroding public trust.

Critics, including Conservative defence critic James Bezan, accused the government of staging the announcement for political gain, while retired major Donna Van Leusden argued that denying victims agency in choosing their legal path could be disempowering. Meanwhile, at least two complainants reported that their sexual assault cases were closed the same day the government announced the transfer of investigations to civilian courts, raising concerns about the handling of ongoing cases





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Canadian Armed Forces Sexual Misconduct Military Justice Reform Louise Arbour Civilian Courts

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