Liam Millar shifts focus from promotion to Canada's World Cup camp

Liam Millar cuts short Hull City celebrations to join Canada's final World Cup training camp, where competition for roster spots intensifies under head coach Jesse Marsch.

Liam Millar cut short his celebrations with Hull City teammates to redirect his focus toward Canada's final training camp ahead of the World Cup. The 26-year-old midfielder helped Hull City secure promotion to the English Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium.

Describing the achievement as the highest high of his career, Millar acknowledged savoring the moment but noted he had to miss the celebratory bus parade through Kingston upon Hull and the team trip to Las Vegas. With a home World Cup on the horizon, he emphasized the need to shift priorities quickly. Millar spoke with media at the Atrium Health Performance Park in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Canada began intensifying its World Cup preparations.

The atmosphere was lighthearted as head coach Jesse Marsch and his staff passed the ball in a casual rondo, seemingly unfazed by the high stakes. Millar, wearing a black Team Canada hoody despite the balmy 28-degree Celsius temperatures and humidity, reflected on his recent success and the importance of focusing on the national team's objectives. Millar is one of 32 players named to the weeklong camp, but only 26 will make the final World Cup roster announced on Friday night.

The competition is fierce, with players like Sam Adekugbe and Kamal Miller, who were part of Canada's 2022 World Cup squad, not even making the extended list this time. Defender Alistair Johnston, recently recovered from a hamstring injury that helped Celtic win a league and cup double in Scotland, acknowledged the emotional difficulty for those on the bubble. Despite the high stakes, defender Richie Laryea noted that the strong brotherhood among the players has kept tension low so far.

The camp kicked off with a thunderstorm that forced an early end to the first full training session. Marsch downplayed the disruption but stressed the critical nature of this week for building fitness and tactical cohesion. He emphasized that all the real work needs to be done to ensure the team is fully prepared for the tournament starting June 12.

Injured captain Alphonso Davies is receiving treatment for a hamstring issue and will not be ready for the opening game, but Marsch reported that other injured players like Jacob Shaffelburg, Ali Ahmed, and Promise David are progressing ahead of schedule, potentially giving the coaching staff more flexibility in roster decisions. The training camp represents a pivotal moment for Canada's World Cup preparations.

For players like Millar, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in a home World Cup, which he described as the ultimate motivator. The team's focus now shifts to finalizing the roster and ensuring every player is physically and mentally ready for the challenges ahead. Marsch emphasized that the coming days will be intense, with drills and scrimmages designed to simulate match conditions.

The squad is aware of the slim margins separating those who will make the cut and those who will be left out. Laryea highlighted the excitement of being back together and the opportunity for players to showcase themselves. Despite the pressure, the team remains united, with veterans like Johnston expressing empathy for those fighting for a spot. As Canada Fine-tunes its preparation, the ultimate goal is clear: to make an impact on home soil in the World Cup





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Liam Millar Canada World Cup Hull City Promotion Jesse Marsch World Cup Roster

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada Tops Pool B Standings after Sweeping Past Slovakia at the Hockey World ChampionshipCanada secured a dominant 5-1 victory over Slovakia in Group A play at the ice hockey world championship, with Macklin Celebrini scoring a four-goal third period, and remaining undefeated through six games

Read more »

Canada Prepares for 2026 FIFA World CupPrime Minister Mark Carney welcomed FIFA president Gianni Infantino to Ottawa ahead of the 2026 World Cup as part of the tournament's trophy tour. The Canadian government is investing $755 million in five years in developing soccer at all levels in Canada, including $660 million for local sport organizations.

Read more »

Injured Davies set to miss Canada World Cup openerInjured Alphonso Davies is set to miss co-hosts Canada's World Cup opener, but head coach Jesse Marsch expects the full-back to feature at some point in the tournament.

Read more »

Canada Soccer Camp: Millar, Johnston, and Davies' Status UpdatesCanadian national team players are in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a camp ahead of the World Cup. Head coach Jesse Marsch is set to cut the list down to 26 players on Friday. Players like Jayden Nelson and Ralph Priso are showcasing themselves, and some are working their way back from injuries, including captain Alphonso Davies, who is expected to join the team soon.

Read more »