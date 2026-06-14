Liam Guthrie's All-Round Display Puts Northamptonshire on Verge of Victory Over Gloucestershire

Liam Guthrie's career-best 52 with the bat and match-winning 7 wickets for the match propelled Northamptonshire to a dominant position against Gloucestershire in the County Championship, leaving the visitors facing a likely sixth defeat in seven matches.

Liam Guthrie 's all-round heroics propelled Northamptonshire to the brink of victory in the County Championship clash against Gloucestershire . The left-arm seamer, after scoring a career-best 52 runs with the bat earlier in the match, dismantled the visitors' batting line-up with his shrewd left-arm swing.

He first returned figures of 4-50 to restrict Gloucestershire to 268 in their initial innings, and after Northamptonshire enforced the follow-on, he struck again with three more crucial dismissals, leaving the visitors facing a sixth potential loss in seven games. Gloucestershire's resistance was spearheaded by captain Cameron Bancroft, who made a fighting 64, and James Bracey, whose unbeaten 75 in the second innings offered a glimmer of hope.

Despite their efforts, the team ended day three at 264-7, still requiring an improbable final-day stand to save the match. The day's momentum swung decisively when Graeme van Buuren top-edged a full toss from Saif Zaib, and two overs later Jack Taylor holed out to mid-on. A change in Northamptonshire's fielding placements, bringing Liam Guthrie into the attack, yielded immediate rewards.

He troubled the batsmen with movement both ways, accounting for Daz Ahmed, who was hit on the pads, and Matt Taylor, whose off-stump was flattened by a perfect inswinger. Kristian Clarke's brief resistance ended as he chanced his arm against Harry Conway and was caught. The openers' early attacking intent, seeing Bancroft thump a six and flick a four, was soon neutralised.

Bancroft reached his half-century but watched as his partners fell around him; Joe Phillips was caught behind, Tommy Boorman removed by Ricardo Vasconcelos, and Luke Procter's probing spell from the David Capel End nearly claimed更多. Procter's withdrawal brought Guthrie back into the forefront, and his second ball squared up Miles Hammond, whose edge flew to third slip. Bancroft eventually nicked to second slip, and another bowling change, introducing James Sales, prompted van Buuren to chop onto his stumps.

Bracey continued his defiant counter-attack, using his feet to leg-glance and drive Conway for boundaries to bring up his own fifty. The innings lost Jack Taylor, pulled to deep midwicket by Guthrie, but Clarke contributed a handy 22 before being caught at third man off Sales.

A sharp chance off Bracey was spilled by Vasconcelos, and Daz Ahmed kept the scoreboard moving with a six off Calvin Harrison, ensuring Gloucestershire reached stumps on 28 not out, still with a mountain to climb





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

County Championship Northamptonshire Gloucestershire Liam Guthrie Cameron Bancroft James Bracey Follow-On Cricket

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lancashire's Livingstone takes five wickets against KentLiam Livingstone takes 5-55 on day one of Lancashire's clash with Kent in his first County Championship game since 2021.

Read more »

Canada Makes World Cup History as Match Against Bosnia and Herzegovina Kicks OffCanada makes historic World Cup appearance as their match against Bosnia and Herzegovina begins. Live updates provided.

Read more »

Mexico coach Aguirre’s youth gamble sparks a victory in the World Cup’s opening matchMexico’s dire performance at the last World Cup in Qatar served as a wake-up call for this year’s event. The message was clear: El Tri needed new players if it wanted a different ending on home soil in 2026.

Read more »

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre’s youth movement sparks a victory in World Cup opening matchAfter a disappointing group-stage exit at Qatar four years ago, Mexico’s roster got younger and it paid off in Thursday win

Read more »