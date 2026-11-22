UN Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh swims the dangerous Strait of Hormuz, witnessing tankers attacked by Iran, to highlight severe threats to wildlife and habitat.

British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh completed a historic three-day swim through the volatile Strait of Hormuz last week to draw global attention to the escalating damage caused by the war between Iran and Israel. As a United Nations Patron of the Oceans, Pugh deliberately entered one of the world's most dangerous waterways while active military strikes were occurring nearby, aiming to underscore the immediate threat to marine ecosystems.

Endurance Swimmer Defies War Zone for Conservation

Lewis Pugh began his challenging journey from the Musandam peninsula in Oman, located on the southern tip of the strategic waterway, and concluded his route by rounding the Cape of Hormuz. Over the course of the three days, the 56-year-old athlete covered approximately 15 kilometers in total, spending roughly six and a half hours in the water. He became the first known long-distance swimmer to undertake this feat in the region since the conflict intensified following the launch of the war on February 28 by the United States and Israel.

Also read Report: Dodgers acquire Lewis in trade with Twins

Witnessing Tanker Attacks and Explosive Danger

The swim was marked by extreme peril, as Pugh experienced the realities of the conflict firsthand while in the water. Minutes after entering the sea on Monday, he witnessed two loud explosions that rocked the area. He observed an oil tanker located four kilometers away being hit, describing the event as having two distinct booms followed by the arrival of fighter jets. Pugh stated that the intensity of the attack forced him and his support team to immediately exit the water at that moment to ensure their safety.

The dangers did not end there. During the swim, Pugh passed another vessel that was struck, sending fireballs high into the sky. On the second day, while returning to the harbor, he swam past a gas carrier that had been hit. He recalled the horrific scene of flames resembling fireballs shooting upward, with the surrounding water itself appearing to be on fire due to the chemical smells and intense heat. Despite these interruptions and the constant threat of attack, Pugh managed to complete his entire planned route.

Advertisement

United Nations Patron Highlights Ecological Catastrophe

Lewis Pugh, who holds the title of United Nations Patron of the Oceans, emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is not merely a critical shipping lane but also a treasure trove of the natural world. He described the area as one of the most beautiful places he has ever visited, currently under severe threat due to the sinking of ships and the resulting pollution. Iran has recently increased attacks on vessels it claims traveled along unauthorized routes, a strategy aimed at imposing its control over the waterway where one-fifth of all traded oil previously passed through.

The environmental consequences of this conflict are severe and long-lasting. Several tankers have struck sea mines laid by Tehran, leading to massive explosions and fires, including one incident last month involving a ship carrying over two million barrels of oil. Pugh warned that oil leaking from the dozens of tankers damaged since February creates a persistent hazard. The contamination threatens to cause lasting damage to the region's coastlines, coral reefs, and mangrove forests, with cleanup efforts potentially taking decades or even generations to fully restore the ecosystem.

Wildlife Threats and Future Recovery Challenges

During his time in the strait, Pugh observed a rich diversity of marine life, including large numbers of dolphins, turtles, and ospreys. He noted seeing hundreds of turtles along the Omani coast, a sight that highlighted the richness of the habitat now in jeopardy. He expressed deep concern about the difficulty of cleaning up chemical pollution and oil spills once they penetrate these sensitive environments, noting that such ecological scars can last for generations.

By choosing to swim in swim trunks, goggles, and a cap bearing the United Nations logo, Pugh used his physical endurance to create a powerful visual statement. His journey serves as a stark reminder of the collateral damage inflicted on nature by geopolitical conflicts. The swim aims to shift public perception from viewing the strait solely as a military and economic chokepoint to recognizing it as a vital ecological zone requiring urgent protection and international awareness.