Lewis Hamilton wins Spain F1 Grand Prix, breaks record with 106th victory

Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after wining the Spain F1 Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain on Sunday. He pumped his fists and took a running leap into the arms of his fellow crimson-clad crew members after parking his Ferrari in the No. 1 spot on winner’s row following his masterful race at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday. It had been a throwback, vintage Hamilton win. A victory that showed the seven-time champion, whose last title came in 2020, may just be back to his best at age 41.

Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Spain F1 Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo , near Barcelona, Spain on Sunday .

He pumped his fists and took a running leap into the arms of his fellow crimson-clad crew members after parking his Ferrari in the No. 1 spot on winner’s row following his masterful race at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday. It had been a throwback, vintage Hamilton win. A victory that showed the seven-time champion, whose last title came in 2020, may just be back to his best at age 41





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Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Spain F1 Grand Prix Barcelona Catalunya Racetrack Montmelo Barcelona Spain Sunday Masterful Race Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Vintage Hamilton Win Seven-Time Champion Last Title Came In 2020 May Just Be Back To His Best At Age 41 Record-Extending Victory No. 106 Title Fight With Mercedes Mercedes That Looked Untouchable Following A R Had Won All Six Previous Races Hadn't Won A Race In Nearly Two Years Had Come At The Belgian GP In July Of That Yea Had Reached A Point When He Thought ‘Maybe It Had Felt Great Racing With 19 Year Olds Had Celebrated With His Fellow Crimson-Clad Cr Had Thanked And Thanked Again His Teammates The Engineers Back In Italy His Family And His Fans In An Emotional Celebratio Had Taken Advantage Of Fresher Tires And A Sup Had Overtaken The Pole-Sitting Russell Had Called In Hamilton For His Final Stop Whil Had Seen Hamilton Slip Away Had Protected His Position From Antonelli Had Had A Late Breakdown In Canada Had Had Some Nice Words For Hamilton His Former Teammate Had Had A Dismal Day In What He Said Is Likely Had Broken Down In The Race Had Started From The Pitlane Following An Engi Had Bottomed Out In Qualifying Had Retired Early Because Of A Gearbox Issue Had Been The Last Race Near Barcelona For Two

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