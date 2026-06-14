Lewis Hamilton Secures Maiden Ferrari Victory as Kimi Antonelli's Car Fails at Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first win since joining Ferrari, ending a 40-race drought and reigniting his championship hopes at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. Leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a mechanical breakdown, while George Russell finished second and Lando Norris completed a historic all-British podium.

Lewis Hamilton triumphantly secured his first victory with Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday, marking a monumental milestone in his storied career and injecting new vitality into his quest for an eighth Formula 1 World Championship.

The seven-time champion, who had not won a race in nearly two years, showcased a masterful drive at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain, capitalizing on a superior strategic call from his team and benefiting from the late electrical failure of championship leader Kimi Antonelli in his Mercedes. This win, Hamilton's record-extending 106th in F1, ended a drought of 40 races and 30 races since his move from Mercedes to Ferrari at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

His emotional celebration on the podium, complete with a leap into his crew's arms, was a poignant throwback to his dominant years and a clear statement that he remains a formidable force at age 41. Hamilton's path to victory was a lesson in tactical perfection. Ferrari opted for a three-stop strategy, providing Hamilton with consistently fresher tires on a track notorious for its abrasive surface and high temperatures, which soared to 50 degrees Celsius.

This approach allowed him to manage tire degradation better than his rivals, who mostly employed a two-stop plan. The crucial moment arrived after a virtual safety car period, triggered by Fernando Alonso's stalled Aston Martin. Ferrari seized the opportunity, pitting Hamilton for his final set of fresh tires while others, including pole-sitter George Russell, were forced to maintain their position on older rubber.

Emerging from the pits with a clear advantage, Hamilton's pace was relentless, and he cruised to a comfortable finish more than 19 seconds ahead of Russell. The race not only delivered a fairytale win for Hamilton but also dramatically reshaped the championship standings.

Antonelli, who had won all six previous Grands Prix this season and looked untouchable, suffered a sudden and silent electrical shutdown with only four laps remaining, forcing him to a stop on track and out of the points. This catastrophic failure for the young Italian leader allowed Hamilton to dramatically close the gap in the drivers' title race; Antonelli retains the lead with 156 points, but Hamilton has surged to second with 115, while Russell sits third with 106.

The all-British podium-Hamilton, Russell, and McLaren's Lando Norris-was the first since 1968, a historic footnote to a race that will be remembered for Hamilton's resurgence and Antonelli's misfortune. Norris held off a strong challenge from Max Verstappen to claim third, while Oscar Piastri rounded out the top five.

The result sends a powerful message that the championship battle is far from over, with Ferrari now firmly in contention and Mercedes needing to solve the reliability issues that plagued both Russell and Antonelli.





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Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Breakdown Formula 1 Championship Standings Three-Stop Strategy Virtual Safety Car All-British Podium

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