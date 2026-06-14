Lewis Hamilton Claims Maiden Ferrari Victory as Norris and Russell Celebrate Historic All-British Podium

Lewis Hamilton secured a landmark first win with Ferrari at the Spanish Grand Prix, leading to an all-British podium for the first time since 1968 alongside Lando Norris and George Russell. The trio expressed mutual admiration, highlighting Hamilton's resilience amid criticism and the significance of his move to Ferrari paying off.

Lewis Hamilton 's first victory for Ferrari has sent waves of excitement through the Formula 1 world, drawing admiration from his fellow British drivers Lando Norris and George Russell .

The historic all-British podium at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, with Mercedes' Russell in second and McLaren's Norris in third, marked the first time since 1968 that drivers from the United Kingdom swept the top three positions. Hamilton, at 41, has openly discussed the challenges of his transition to Ferrari after joining at the start of the 2025 season, but his dominant performance in Spain has silenced many critics and brought joy to fans worldwide.

The win also comes after strong second-place finishes in Monaco and Canada, underscoring a renewed competitive edge for the seven-time world champion, who humorously noted that title leader Kimi Antonelli is "catching up" to his staggering 106 career victories. Both Norris and Russell have long respected Hamilton, with Norris revealing he grew up as a fan of the Mercedes stalwart.

Although Norris hinted at a competitive desire for Hamilton not to maintain such blistering pace throughout the season, he expressed genuine happiness for his compatriot's success, emphasizing how meaningful the win was after Hamilton faced significant online criticism and doubt about his Ferrari move. Russell, who spent three seasons as Hamilton's teammate at Mercedes, echoed these sentiments, praising the boldness of Hamilton's decision to leave the team where he became a legend and acknowledging the special significance of an all-British podium after six decades.

He also recognized Hamilton as a formidable threat for the championship, underscoring the mutual respect between the three drivers. This moment transcends a single race victory, highlighting the generational impact Hamilton has had on British motorsport. His ability to inspire younger drivers like Norris and Russell, who both idolized him during their formative years, showcases a legacy built on sustained excellence.

The convergence of three British drivers on the podium, each with a unique connection to Hamilton, paints a picture of camaraderie and national pride. As the season progresses, Hamilton's resurgence with Ferrari adds a compelling narrative to the championship battle, while his rivals' admiration reflects the sportsmanship that defines the pinnacle of racing. The event serves as a reminder of Hamilton's enduring influence and the collective celebration when a fellow countryman achieves greatness on the global stage





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Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Lando Norris George Russell British Podium Spanish Grand Prix

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