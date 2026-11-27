Letko Brosseau urges shareholders to reject Canadian Natural Resources Ltd takeover of Advantage Energy, citing undervaluation of assets in Alberta's Montney region.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. has formally announced its intention to vote against the proposed acquisition of Advantage Energy Ltd by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The investment manager, which holds a 5.5 per cent stake in Advantage Energy, released a statement outlining significant concerns regarding the fairness of the transaction. This opposition comes despite the deal being characterized by company leadership as a mutually beneficial arrangement between the two Calgary-based entities.

Deal Structure and Valuation Disputes

The proposed transaction values Advantage Energy at 2.53 billion Canadian dollars, a figure that includes the assumption of existing corporate debt. John Festival, the board chair and interim chief executive of Advantage Energy, previously stated that the company underwent a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives. He asserted that selling to Canadian Natural Resources represented the optimal method to crystallize shareholder value at this juncture in the company's lifecycle.

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However, Letko Brosseau strongly contests this narrative in a news release issued on Friday. The firm argues that the acquisition occurs during a highly opportunistic window for Canadian Natural Resources. They contend that the offer significantly undervalues Advantage's portfolio of high-quality assets and fails to account for the long-term growth potential currently embedded within the company. The investment managers believe the price tag does not reflect the true intrinsic worth of the target enterprise.

Strategic Alternatives and Asset Quality

A central pillar of Letko Brosseau's argument revolves around Advantage Energy's current operational status and geographic holdings. The firm highlights that Advantage maintains a leading asset base located in the Montney and Charlie Lake areas of northwestern Alberta. These regions are considered premium jurisdictions for energy production, providing the company with a robust foundation for future development.

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Furthermore, the investment firm notes that Advantage is in good financial shape and is currently searching for a new chief executive officer. Letko Brosseau argues that selling the company now abandons any potential value that a fresh strategic direction under new leadership might unlock. They describe the current situation as a company playing a very good hand, but one that is weakly played due to the premature decision to pursue a sale amidst an accelerating mergers and acquisitions environment.

The advisors believe Advantage possesses an enviable negotiating position given these strong fundamentals. They suggest that the company should feel no pressure to accept the current offer from Canadian Natural Resources. Instead, they imply that holding firm could lead to a more favorable outcome for shareholders who remain invested in the company's independent future.

Shareholder Voting Timeline and Next Steps

Despite the public resistance from a major stakeholder, the timeline for the deal's completion remains on track. Advantage Energy has indicated that it expects to hold a special meeting to vote on the proposed transaction in January. This timeline allows shareholders, including Letko Brosseau, a clear window to voice their dissent or support for the merger before a final decision is made.

The company expects to close the deal in the first quarter of the following year, assuming shareholder approval is secured. This report was originally published on November 27, 2026, by Lauren Krugel for The Canadian Press. The outcome of the January vote will determine whether Canadian Natural Resources can proceed with absorbing Advantage Energy or if the target company will continue its independent operations.