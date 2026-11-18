Lethbridge crews work to clear 30 cm of snow, restore power for 13,000 customers, and manage traffic fines as winter weather impacts southern Alberta transportation.

Heavy winter snowfall has returned to southern Alberta, leaving Lethbridge and its surrounding communities in the midst of extensive cleanup efforts following the season's most significant snow event. Residents are navigating the aftermath of intense precipitation that dumped approximately 30 centimeters of snow over a 24-hour period, creating challenging conditions for both drivers and pedestrians across the region.

City Infrastructure and Snow Clearance Operations

The City of Lethbridge has deployed municipal crews to manage the substantial accumulation of snow, utilizing a round-the-clock schedule for plowing and grading operations. Darwin Juell, who serves as the general manager of transportation and transit, confirmed that the municipality is utilizing heavy machinery to restore road accessibility. The operational fleet includes two dedicated graders working alongside contracted grading units to ensure thorough surface preparation.

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In addition to major road maintenance, a specialized pathway crew consisting of eight personnel is actively clearing pedestrian routes adjacent to arterial roads. This focused effort aims to separate foot traffic from vehicle lanes, enhancing safety for residents navigating the slippery conditions. The city is prioritizing these critical pathways to maintain mobility for those walking or cycling in the affected areas.

Utility Restoration and Power Outage Management

The severe weather conditions triggered significant disruptions to the local electrical grid, affecting a total of 13,000 city customers who experienced power failures. Jason Drenth, the general manager of electric utility, reported that larger outages began occurring around nine o'clock the previous night. To address the widespread service interruptions, nine utility staff members were called in to work overnight shifts dedicated to restoring electricity to affected households and businesses.

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While most customers experienced outages lasting up to an hour, the rapid response teams worked through the night to minimize downtime. The utility department has coordinated its resources to prioritize critical infrastructure and residential areas, ensuring that power is restored as quickly as engineering teams can safely access downed lines and damaged equipment caused by the heavy snow load.

Service Industry Impact and Traffic Conditions

Automotive service providers have seen a dramatic surge in demand due to the difficult driving conditions. The Automobile Association (AMA) reported a 600 percent increase in requests for tow truck services and a 200 percent jump in calls for battery boosts. Tina Gass, the AMA manager of business operations, noted that the organization had been preparing for this event since the previous week, anticipating the primary impact on Lethbridge and Calgary.

This sudden spike in demand has resulted in wait times of up to four hours for stranded motorists. Despite the improved driving conditions thanks to ongoing snow removal and slightly better weather, Lethbridge police continue to advise drivers to exercise extreme caution. Sgt. Tony Ramotowski of the traffic response unit emphasized that roads remain treacherous and urged motorists to slow down until the snow fully clears.

Enforcement Measures and Academic Closures

To facilitate further snow clearance and improve traffic flow, snow routes are scheduled to go into effect on Thursday at 10 a.m. Residents who fail to move their vehicles from designated snow route zones will be subject to a $50 fine. This enforcement measure is critical for ensuring that plows and graders can access all streets without obstruction from parked cars.

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Educational institutions in the area have already reacted to the weather events, with both the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic canceling classes on Wednesday. Both schools have indicated that they will provide updates to students and staff regarding their operating status for Thursday, reflecting the ongoing uncertainty and logistical challenges posed by the continued winter weather pattern.