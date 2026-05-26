Lethbridge Water Rates to Rise 18% for Wastewater Plant Upgrade; National Push for Apology Over Forced Adoptions; NASA Reveals Moon Base Plans

Lethbridge city council approves a $285-million wastewater treatment plant upgrade, leading to an 18% water bill increase over four years. In Ottawa, MPs and senators call for a government apology for historical forced adoptions. NASA outlines its detailed strategy for a sustainable lunar base with landers, rovers, and drones.

Residents of Lethbridge , Alberta, are facing a significant increase in their water bills following a city council decision to approve a $285-million overhaul of the city's wastewater treatment facility.

The phased increase, spread over the next four years, will see rates rise by more than 18 percent in total. This investment is described as historic and necessary to meet stricter federal environmental regulations and to replace aging infrastructure that is nearing the end of its operational life. The upgrade aims to improve treatment processes, increase capacity, and reduce the plant's environmental footprint, particularly concerning effluent discharged into the Oldman River.

City officials acknowledge the financial burden on households but emphasize the long-term benefits for public health, environmental protection, and compliance with national standards. The funding model combines municipal borrowing, anticipated federal and provincial infrastructure grants, and the direct rate increases to utility users. Public consultations revealed community support for the project despite concerns about affordability, prompting the council to adopt a gradual implementation schedule to soften the immediate impact.

In national political news, Members of Parliament and Senators are mounting a campaign for a formal government apology regarding historical forced adoptions. This push follows growing recognition of the widespread practice, particularly from the 1940s through the 1970s, where unmarried mothers were often coerced by social workers, religious authorities, and adoption agencies into giving up their children.

Advocates, many of whom are now adult adoptees or birth parents, describe the practice as a state-sanctioned violation of human rights that caused lifelong trauma and fractured family identities. A parliamentary committee has heard testimony detailing the psychological and social damage, leading to calls for a national apology similar to those issued for other historical injustices.

The government's response has been cautious, with officials pointing to existing support programs and the complexity of issuing an apology for actions that occurred under previous legal and social frameworks. However, proponents argue that an official apology is a crucial step toward healing and acknowledging state responsibility.

Meanwhile, on the technology and space exploration front, NASA has publicly outlined ambitious plans for establishing a sustainable lunar base, a key component of the Artemis program. The strategy involves a series of robotic and crewed missions to deliver and assemble modular habitat components, surface mobility systems, and power generation infrastructure on the Moon's south pole. Central to the plan are new landers to transport crews, pressurized rovers for extended exploration, and drones for scientific surveying and cargo delivery.

The agency is collaborating with commercial space partners to develop these elements, aiming for the first sustained crewed presence by the end of the decade. This announcement underscores a renewed international and commercial competition in deep space, with goals including scientific discovery, resource utilization, and using the Moon as a staging ground for future Mars missions. The plans also address challenges such as radiation protection, lunar dust mitigation, and in-situ resource utilization to make the base largely self-sufficient





CTVNewsVI / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lethbridge Water Rates Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure Forced Adoptions Apology Parliament NASA Moon Base Artemis Program Lunar South Pole Space Exploration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Water bombers dispatched to fight wildfire near Riverside-Albert, N.B.The Department of Natural Resources sent water bombers to fight a wildfire in a remote area near Riverside-Albert, N.B., Sunday.

Read more »

A second Ebola treatment center is set ablaze in eastern Congo, with 18 suspected cases leavingResidents of a town at the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo attacked and burned part of a health center where people are being treated for the virus, and 18 people suspected of infection left the facility, a local hospital director said Saturday.

Read more »

Literal Interpretations Of 18 Lyrics Illustrated – Try Guessing The Song Behind Each ImageAre you a true music fan who knows every lyric by heart? The world's biggest hit songs often paint vivid, memorable pictures in our minds.

Read more »

Paris heat wave changes clay courts and has fans begging for waterTennis players at the French Open say they haven’t experienced conditions this hot at Roland Garros since the Paris Olympics. And the 2024 Olympics were held in July and August.

Read more »