The City of Lethbridge initiates a $46.9-million lawsuit against MNP and former exhibition leaders, alleging misrepresentations that led to budget overruns at the Agri-food Hub.

The City of Lethbridge has initiated a $46.9-million lawsuit against the Calgary-based accounting firm MNP, former Lethbridge and District Exhibition CEO Mike Warkentin, and MNP employee David Woodman. The legal action centers on professional advice and financial representations provided during the development of the $77-million Lethbridge Trade and Convention Centre, which opened in August 2023 on city-owned land.

Alleged Financial Misrepresentations in 2019

The city argues that Warkentin made negligent and misleading statements in June 2019 that convinced municipal officials to support the project. According to the lawsuit, Warkentin claimed that financial models indicated a positive cash flow outlook for the next 24 years, asserting the project was financially sustainable without requiring future taxpayer subsidies.

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The City of Lethbridge asserts that Warkentin knew or should have known these representations were false. The municipality contends that these specific claims were pivotal in securing the necessary political and financial backing for the construction of the 24,900-square-metre facility, which was originally branded as the Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre.

Critical 2020 Presentations by MNP and Warkentin

Further allegations center on a second key presentation held on August 10, 2020, where both Warkentin and Woodman appeared before city council. Warkentin told council that the Lethbridge and District Exhibition would not require additional city funding to operate the new facility. Simultaneously, Woodman joined via phone to provide professional credibility to the business case.

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Woodman stated that a significant third-party analysis of costs had been conducted and expressed belief that the exhibition group had done a very good job identifying and mitigating risks. The city alleges these statements were intended to provide professional validation for the Lethbridge and District Exhibition and were relied upon by the municipality when making critical funding decisions.

Funding Breakdown and Budget Overruns

Following these presentations, city council approved extensive financial support on August 24, 2020. This included a 30-year loan for up to $17.8 million, $25 million in direct city funding, and a 50-year site lease with a renewal option for another 50 years. In exchange, the municipality received approximately 63 hectares of land owned by the exhibition group, along with the forgiveness of a 2010 loan balance of $3.8 million.

Additional financial backing came from the Alberta government with $27.8 million, the federal government with $3.5 million, and Lethbridge County with $2 million. However, construction eventually went approximately $7 million over the initial $70.6-million budget, forcing the city to approve emergency funding months after the center opened.

LDE Split and Ongoing Financial Implications

The city is seeking $46.9 million in damages, specifically targeting the $17.8 million loan and $25 million in funding. The lawsuit also accounts for ongoing operational costs to run the Lethbridge and District Exhibition, estimated at roughly $4.1 million. In 2025, the Lethbridge and District Exhibition was split into two separate entities to manage operations differently.

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Excite Lethbridge now handles event promotion and booking at the Lethbridge Trade and Convention Centre, while the Lethbridge and District Agricultural Society focuses on regional agriculture. The city stated the lawsuit was launched to protect the financial interests of Lethbridge residents, as the defendants have yet to file statements of defense and the allegations remain unproven in court.