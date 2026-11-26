Lethbridge residents can drop off storm branches Nov 28-29 at the south yard waste site. Officials warn of remaining hazards after heavy snow caused widespread tree damage across the city.

The City of Lethbridge has announced a special disposal event for residents to drop off waste from broken trees following severe weather. City officials confirmed that residents can bring tree branches to the south yard waste site on November 28 and 29. The facility is located at 2665 28 Avenue South, near the Visit Lethbridge.com Arena. Drop-off hours are scheduled between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days.

South Yard Waste Site Drop-Off Details

The City of Lethbridge is restricting access to the south yard waste site exclusively for residents with storm-related tree waste. Businesses and individuals dropping off general yard waste are not permitted to use this location during the event. This focused approach allows the city to manage the high volume of debris caused by the recent storm. The temporary extension ensures that homeowners can dispose of large branches without incurring standard fees or waiting for regular collection.

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Impact of Heavy Snow on City Trees

The need for this specialized disposal event stems from extreme weather conditions that hit the region earlier this month. Between November 17 and 19, the City of Lethbridge and surrounding areas received an estimated 40 centimetres of snow. This heavy accumulation placed immense weight on tree canopies, resulting in significant damage to hundreds of trees throughout the city. The weight of the snow caused numerous branches to snap and large limbs to fall, creating hazards on private and public property.

City Crews Manage High Volume of Requests

City crews have been actively responding to downed trees and debris since the storm passed. Official data indicates that between November 21 and 22, there were 450 visits to the south yard waste site. These visits involved the disposal of thousands of branches broken during the heavy snowfall. The parks department has also been overwhelmed by the volume of work, receiving around 500 service requests from citizens reporting storm damage. Crews continue to prioritize and assess these requests to ensure public safety is maintained.

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Caution Advised for Residents and Park Visitors

Despite the ongoing cleanup efforts, the City of Lethbridge warns that not all tree damage has been addressed. Forestry crews have not yet been able to assess and fix all storm-related tree issues across the municipality. Residents are advised to use extra caution when visiting city parks, as hazardous conditions may still exist. The city also encourages people to be careful about parking near trees, as some broken branches may remain hanging and pose a risk to vehicles.

Other Sites Closed and Reporting Hazards

In addition to the temporary reopening of the south yard waste site, other facilities remain restricted. The north and west yard waste sites are currently closed to the public as of November 15. Residents who find damaged or broken branches that could pose a risk to public safety are asked to contact 311 immediately. This direct line allows the city to track high-risk locations and deploy crews to secure dangerous areas before they cause injury or property damage.