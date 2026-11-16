The UCP proposes splitting Lethbridge into four ridings, drawing criticism from the NDP and experts who allege gerrymandering. The bill faces a court challenge if passed for the next provincial election.

The Alberta government is preparing to drastically alter the political map of Lethbridge by introducing legislation that would split the city into four provincial electoral ridings. Currently, the urban center is divided into two ridings that strictly adhere to city limits, but Justice Minister Mickey Amery states the new boundaries are necessary to ensure effective representation as the population expands.

Boundary Changes Spark Political Controversy

Justice Minister Mickey Amery has tabled an electoral boundary report supported by the United Conservative Party (UCP) in the legislature. The proposed plan moves away from city-conforming boundaries, instead creating three new ridings that incorporate large stretches of outlying rural communities alongside urban areas. This structural shift aims to balance demographic growth but has immediately triggered accusations of partisan manipulation.

Also read Alberta UCP Electoral Map Bill 40 Faces Legal Challenge Over Constitutional Rights

Opposition Views The Changes As Gerrymandering

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi held a town hall in Lethbridge to address the backlash, stating that Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP have taken both urban and rural Albertans for granted. Nenshi argued that the party assumes rural voters in areas like Taber will vote conservative regardless of representation, justifying their inclusion in mixed ridings. Lars Hallstrom, a political science professor at the University of Lethbridge, suggested the map may protect incumbent Nathan Neudorf while challenging potential NDP strongholds.

Legal Challenge And Charter Rights Violation

The Alberta NDP has reaffirmed its intention to challenge the legislation in court, arguing that the changes violate the Charter right to effective representation. While the UCP indicates it wants these new boundaries implemented for the next provincial election scheduled for October, the legal opposition seeks to block the bill before it can take effect. This legal maneuver sets the stage for a significant constitutional debate over electoral fairness in the province.

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Mixed Urban Rural Representation Concerns

Critics have raised questions about how Members of the Legislative Assembly will balance the distinct needs of urban and rural constituents within hybrid ridings. Some observers worry that diluting the urban core with rural areas might lessen Lethbridge's collective voice in the legislature. However, Hallstrom noted that despite suggestions this could boost the city's profile, policy-making within the current government structure may render such geographical advantages negligible.

City Council Response To Political Shifts

Despite the political turmoil surrounding the boundaries, the City of Lethbridge maintains its strategic stance. Mayor Blaine Hyggen stated that council's approach remains unchanged regardless of constituency adjustments or elected officials. The city plans to collaborate with all representatives to advance resident priorities and ensure strong advocacy at both provincial and federal levels, focusing on service delivery over electoral map politics.