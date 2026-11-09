Lethbridge Boy's Make-A-Wish Fulfillment Turns Construction Site Into Dream Come True

Six-year-old Julian Preston fulfills his dream of operating heavy machinery through Make-A-Wish Canada, supported by Tollestrup Construction in a heartwarming event.

For six-year-old Julian Preston, the date of October 17 marked a transformation from a patient battling illness to the boss of a major construction project. This special day was organized through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting the Lethbridge child a unique opportunity to step into the world of heavy machinery that has fascinated him since he was a toddler.

Julian Preston's Construction Dream

Julian Preston's interest in large vehicles began at the age of three, when he would spend hours playing with construction toys. This early passion was nurtured by his mother, Megan Preston, who noted that he loved playing with excavators, dump trucks, and front-end loaders all day long. The Make-A-Wish Foundation recognized this deep-seated interest and helped turn his fascination into reality, allowing him to interact with real equipment and machinery on a job site.

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Preston arrived at the site equipped with a hard hat and a safety vest, ready to take on the role of site supervisor. The experience allowed him to move beyond toy vehicles and engage with the actual mechanics of construction work, fulfilling a childhood desire to understand the machinery he admired from a distance. This immersive experience was designed to provide a joyful escape from his recent medical challenges.

Overcoming Neuroblastoma Cancer Battle

Julian's journey has been defined by resilience, as he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer at just three years old. During his treatment, the family lived in Ottawa, and Julian received care at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario. His medical team also facilitated travel to Toronto for specialized bone marrow treatment at the Hospital for Sick Children, a critical step in his recovery process.

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Now residing in Lethbridge and in remission, Julian's health status provides a sense of relief and optimism for his family. His father, Thomas Preston, stated that the family remains very hopeful for the future, noting that the boy continues to do well. This positive health outlook makes the recent wish fulfillment even more significant, serving as a celebration of survival and strength.

Tollestrup Construction Supports Wish

Tollestrup Construction played a pivotal role in bringing Julian's wish to life, with the company eagerly accepting the request. Jonathan Hamilton, the chief operating officer at Tollestrup Construction, described their immediate and enthusiastic response to the foundation's email. He expressed that while such operations are part of their daily routine, sharing this experience for such an amazing cause was a unique and rewarding opportunity for the company.

The experience went beyond standard job site visits, including a trip to a gravel pit where Preston could see rock trucks, graters, and a crushing facility in action. He was even allowed to load a truck, giving him a hands-on understanding of the logistics involved in construction materials handling. Tollestrup provided him with a hat and key to keep, symbolizing his temporary role as the boss for the day.

Impact on Young Patient and Family

Mordan Shott, the Make-A-Wish Canada wish coordinator, highlighted the deeper purpose of such wishes. She explained that these experiences are designed to build resilience in children facing serious illnesses. The goal is to create a lasting memory that allows them to look back on their medical journey and remember a specific period as a happy and empowering time, rather than just a time of hardship.

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For Julian, the day provided an energy-filled experience that lasted from his arrival until he formally closed up his job responsibilities. His mother recounted that Julian specifically wanted to be an excavator driver, indicating that this wish may have sparked a future career interest. However, for now, the family is focused on him simply enjoying being a kid after his long battle with cancer.

Future Plans and Community Support

The family is already looking toward the future, exploring ways to maintain community involvement and support for cancer research. They currently partner with a foundation that provides funding for cancer research, ensuring that their personal experience contributes to broader medical advancements. They are actively exploring the idea of getting Tollestrup Construction involved in this ongoing charitable effort.

This initiative underscores the connection between local businesses and community health causes. By potentially involving Tollestrup in their research funding efforts, the Preston family aims to extend the impact of their journey. The wish fulfillment served as a starting point for continued engagement, blending personal recovery with a desire to help others facing similar medical challenges.