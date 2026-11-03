Adam Cohen and son Cassius mark 10 years since Leonard Cohen's death with tribute concert

Adam Cohen is marking a decade since his father Leonard Cohen's death with a family-led tribute concert featuring his 19-year-old son Cassius and guests including Feist, Rufus Wainwright and Serena Ryder. The show opens in Montreal this week and plays Toronto's Meridian Hall on Nov. 7.

Adam Cohen is marking 10 years since the death of his father, Leonard Cohen, with a family-led tribute concert featuring his own 19-year-old son, Cassius.

The show, titled Everybody Knows Leonard Cohen: The Official 10th Anniversary Concert Celebration, opens in Montreal this week. It plays Toronto's Meridian Hall on Nov. 7, exactly a decade after the singer died. Feist, Rufus Wainwright and Serena Ryder are among the guests announced. Created and directed by Adam Cohen, the production combines live performances with archival footage.

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Adam Cohen Reflects on His Father

Adam Cohen, 54, says his father is never far from his thoughts. He sees Leonard in his own reflection, hears his songs in taxis and restaurants, and watches buskers perform them on street corners. He also notices videos of weddings and funerals set to his father's music. He says there has not been a single day when he has not thought of him, and the world constantly provokes those memories.

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I happen to have inherited his body type and his voice, he says, and when he catches a glimpse of himself in the mirror, he sees him. The production aims to summon Leonard Cohen's presence, including the humour that accompanied his wisdom. Adam says the goal is not to reveal an unknown side of his father but to remember the qualities audiences already cherish. We'll do our best to capture the entirety of the man, he says.

The tribute travels to Canadian stages this month before heading to Europe in early 2027. For Adam, the concert is both a public commemoration and a personal reconnection. At home in Montreal, Adam and Cassius have been working through Leonard's songs word for word and chord for chord.

Adam calls it the closest thing to the grief he remembers of having lost him, and says it comes with a deep appreciation for the man that only comes from practising someone's songs. The experience brings back memories of three generations at the dinner table, which Adam describes as beautiful, touching and emotional. Cassius dropped out of college last summer and told his father he wanted to be a musician.

Cassius Joins Father on Stage

Adam hired him as his bass player for shows in Germany and Greece. He reasoned that if his son is not going to college, he should work with the same appetite and rigour that school would have demanded, but in music. Adam says Cassius is far more accomplished technically than he is, and hearing him perform his grandfather's songs gives him plenty of reasons to be proud. Adam knows about seeking a father's approval through music.

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Leonard often joked that he wanted his son to become prime minister of Canada and called the music business a racket and a cesspool. There was a kind of disappointment that Adam followed in his footsteps. But being chosen to produce Leonard's final album released during his lifetime, 2016's You Want It Darker, gave Adam a chance to prove himself.

Adam recalls working with his father in intimate quarters for hours at the end of his life, calling it a badge of honour because he could show and deliver a lifetime of experience. Revisiting the catalogue now, Adam is struck by the painstaking choices behind every chord, adjective and cadence. He says Leonard's work lasts because it is imbued with a kind of devotional labour, aiming for an excellence that triumphs over planned obsolescence.

Leonard Cohen's Lasting Legacy

Leonard Cohen was one of Canada's most revered artists over a career spanning five decades. Born in Montreal, he brought a poet's sensibility and a distinctive baritone to enduring songs such as Hallelujah and Suzanne. Adam says his father remained consistent even in private moments of humour or lightness. He recalls no corny dad anecdotes, saying that not even when Leonard was being extremely funny or jovial was there anything inconsistent.

He did it in his inimitable style, Adam says, with a throughline of elegance, humility, generosity, intelligence and presence. He was molecularly charged in a way that was palpable to anyone in his midst. Playing his father's songs has become a way for Adam to sit with grief and gratitude at once, while watching his own son perform them adds another layer. The whole thing, he says, is beautiful and touching and emotional.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026. Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press.