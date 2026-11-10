Leon Draisaitl Scores Twice as Oilers Sweep Rangers 3-1

Leon Draisaitl netted two goals and Connor McDavid extended his record streak as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 on November 9, 2026.

The Edmonton Oilers secured a decisive 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday, November 9, 2026, at the Rogers Place arena in Edmonton. This win completed a season sweep of New York, extending the Oilers' current winning streak to two consecutive games after their earlier 4-1 triumph earlier in the month. Leon Draisaitl led the offensive charge by scoring two goals, while goaltender Devon Levi recorded 28 saves to protect the net and improve his personal record to 8-1-0.

Draisaitl and McDavid Dominate Scoring

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring in the second period by firing a long shot into the empty net while the Rangers were short-handed and had pulled their goaltender. This goal marked Draisaitl's league-leading 18th score of the season and extended his personal goal-scoring streak to four consecutive games. He also extended his overall points streak to six games with the tally, reinforcing his status as a primary offensive catalyst for the Oilers this season.

Also read Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid Lead Oilers Past Canucks

Connor McDavid also contributed a goal to the scoreboard, further cementing his historic start to the campaign. McDavid extended his points streak to an impressive 19 games, accumulating 11 goals and 37 assists for a total of 48 points during this active run. His performance places him among an elite group of NHL legends, including Wayne Gretzky, Dany Heatley, and Mats Sundin, as one of only four players in league history to achieve a 19-game season-opening point streak.

Rangers Streak Ends and Records Broken

Despite the loss, the New York Rangers saw Jaroslav Chmelar score a short-handed goal to get on the board, but it was not enough to overcome the Oilers' lead. The result snapped a three-game winning streak for New York, who now hold a record of 10-8-1 on the season. Mika Zibanejad recorded a short-handed point on the play, which marked his 36th career short-handed point and moved him past Mikael Backlund for fourth place on the all-time Swedish player list.

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The Rangers' ability to win games when they strike first has been a key strength all season, entering Monday with a 10-1-0 record in those scenarios. However, they remain the only team in the league without a victory when allowing the first goal, dropping their record to 0-7-1 in such games. In contrast, the Edmonton Oilers have been nearly perfect when taking the early lead, improving to an 11-0-2 record this season after scoring first.

Goaltending and Defensive Stability

Devon Levi proved to be the stabilizing force in the Oilers' net, stopping 28 shots to secure the win. His performance was crucial in maintaining the lead against a Rangers team that had been playing with high confidence prior to Monday's contest. Levi's consistency has been a cornerstone of the Oilers' early success, as they currently sit at 13-3-3 in the standings.

On the defensive side, the Oilers' physical play was evident throughout the contest, with players like Ty Emberson delivering hard checks against Rangers opponents such as Noah Laba. This physicality complemented their offensive output, helping to disrupt New York's rhythm and support the goaltender's efforts. The combination of strong defense and timely scoring has allowed Edmonton to maintain control of their season series against New York.

Future Schedule and Historical Context

The Oilers will look to continue their momentum when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. This upcoming matchup presents an opportunity for the team to extend their winning streak further and maintain their position at the top of their division. With McDavid's historical point streak and Draisaitl's goal-scoring prowess, the Oilers remain a formidable opponent for any team they face.

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For the Rangers, the loss serves as a reminder of their struggles when allowing the first goal. They will need to adjust their early-game strategy to avoid falling behind again, as their record in such situations has been significantly weaker than when they score first. The team will likely focus on rectifying these defensive lapses in their next scheduled games as they look to return to their winning ways.