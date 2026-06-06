Lennart Karl's Injury: Rising Star Misses World Cup, Assan Ouedraogo Replaced as Replacement

Lennart Karl, a rising star and Bayern Munich player, has been ruled out of this year's World Cup due to an injury sustained in the final training session before the last warm-up match against the USA. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Assan Ouedraogo as his replacement.

Since last night, the bitter truth has been clear: rising star Lennart Karl will miss this year's World Cup . He was injured in the final training session before the last warm-up match against the USA.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann called up Assan Ouedraogo as his replacement. Meanwhile, Karl began his journey home to Germany — of course not without saying goodbye to his national team teammates. According to a report by 'Sky', the farewell at the team hotel was quite emotional. The DFB team was also said to be deeply shocked by the injury to the 18-year-old rising star.

Before Karl set off for home, Nagelsmann reportedly gathered the squad and staff together to lift his spirits one more time. According to DFB president Bernd Neuendorf, 'there were quite a few tears from Karl. It was incredibly sad.

' The Bayern star himself also addressed the team once more and wished his teammates all the best for the tournament. It is and remains very bitter news for the DFB team and for everyone who had already been looking forward to seeing the creative and pacy attacking player at the World Cup





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World Cup Lennart Karl Assan Ouedraogo Injury Replacement Bayern Munich DFB Team Julian Nagelsmann Bernd Neuendorf

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