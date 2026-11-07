Len Wagg Honors Canadian War Dead in New Photo Book

Nova Scotia photographer Len Wagg releases a new book documenting the lives and graves of over 110,000 Canadian war dead, highlighting identification efforts and personal stories.

Nova Scotia photographer and author Len Wagg has completed a monumental five-year project to document the resting places of Canadian soldiers who died in service. His new photo book, titled At Home and Beyond: Honouring Canada's War Dead, captures the solemn beauty of cemeteries across Canada and Europe while highlighting the human stories behind the headstones.

Project Origins and Immediate Impact

The journey began thirty years ago when Wagg, then working for the Halifax Chronicle Herald in Italy, visited the Agira Canadian War Cemetery in Sicily. The experience of walking through the immaculate lawns and pine trees among rows of headstones left a profound impression on him. He later discovered that his photographs of these sites sparked emotional responses from families who had long wondered where their ancestors fell in battle.

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Wagg noted that he received calls from Nova Scotia and the United States after sharing images of the graves. For many descendants, seeing a photo of a specific headstone provided the first concrete confirmation of where their father or relative died overseas. This immediate connection between image and memory became a driving force behind the extended scope of the project.

Covering Known Sites and Hidden Stories

While the book features iconic locations such as Vimy Ridge, Juno Beach, and the grave of poet John McCrae, it also delves into lesser-known narratives. Wagg intentionally moved beyond simple monument photography to focus on the people who maintain these sites and the ongoing efforts to honor the fallen. The text includes chapters dedicated to Canadian war nurses and the organizers behind newer memorials like the Last Steps memorial in Halifax.

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The publication also recounts the poignant story of Pte. George Lawrence Price of Port Williams, Nova Scotia. Price holds the distinction of being the last Commonwealth soldier to die in the First World War. He was killed by a German sniper at 10:58 a.m. on November 11, 1918, just two minutes before the armistice went into effect. His grave in Belgium is located mere meters away from that of Pte. John Parr, the first Commonwealth serviceman killed in the conflict.

Scientific Identification and Modern Efforts

A significant portion of the book is dedicated to the modern work of identifying soldiers whose graves remain unmarked or unknown. Wagg profiles Sarah Lockyer, the casualty identification coordinator for the Department of National Defence. She leads a team of historians and anthropologists in Ottawa who utilize tools such as DNA analysis to identify Canadians whose remains are still being discovered in Europe.

Once these service members are identified through scientific means, they are accorded full military funerals in France. Lockyer emphasized the moral obligation to restore identity to these soldiers, stating that giving them back their names is the least the country can do for those who gave their lives. This scientific and ceremonial process forms a critical part of the contemporary honor system described in the book.

Personal Connections and Historical Legacy

The foreword of the book is written by Warren (Whitey) Bernard, a ninety-one-year-old resident of Tofino, British Columbia. Bernard is the subject of the famous photograph Wait for Me Daddy, taken in 1940 in New Westminster, British Columbia. The image, which inspired a bronze statue, souvenir coins, and a postage stamp, shows a young Bernard reaching for his father's hand as he marched off to war.

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Wagg sought out Bernard to understand the life of the boy in the photograph, describing their meeting as a high point of his career. Bernard expressed appreciation for Wagg's deep passion for the project, noting that despite being interviewed many times over the years, he felt a unique connection to the photographer's dedication. The book ultimately serves as a tribute to the more than 110,000 Canadians buried overseas and the 27,000 with no known graves.