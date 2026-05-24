Leicester City's Women's Super League Stay Ends in Penalty Shootout Defeat

Leicester City's five-year stay in the Women's Super League is over after a penalty shootout defeat against Charlton in Saturday's play-off. The club was confirmed as the worst team in the WSL on 1 May, and they had one more lifeline - a first-ever play-off tie to decide the final club in the WSL, joining promoted Birmingham City and Crystal Palace.

Emma Sanders - BBC Sport women's football news reporter at The Valley Leicester City 's five-year stay in the Women's Super League is over - a fact confirmed by penalty shootout defeat against Charlton in Saturday's play-off.

Charlton Athletic were promoted from WSL 2 alongside champions Birmingham City and runners-up Crystal Palace With just two wins from their 22 matches and a -41 goal difference, Leicester City were confirmed as the worst team in the WSL on 1 May. They knew they had one more lifeline - a first-ever play-off tie to decide the final club in the WSL, joining promoted Birmingham City and Crystal Palace, as it expands from 12 to 14 teams next season.

But the fear of relegation had weighed heavily on their shoulders for several weeks and they travelled to Charlton, a club buoyed by a season of defying the odds.

'You can't have simple, basic mistakes in the game. We should have picked up more points between January and March as performances deserved more,' said Leicester boss Rick Passmoor.

'Obviously it's about confidence and momentum and it's a difficult spiral to get out of during that time. 'in the WSL with the lack of squad depth a concern and only a flurry of late arrivals boosting the final 48 hours of their summer transfer business. That business had been affected by the shock decision to sack former manager Amandine Miquel just 10 days before their season opener.

The January window was a crucial one to try to rebuild the squad, and while Passmoor opted for experienced players, it was not enough to bridge the gap. Captain Sam Tierney told BBC Radio Leicester before Saturday's play-off defeat that the club had not met expectations and a 'full review' would be needed - and Passmoor echoed that sentiment. What's our vision? What's our strategy?

Those things will drive your leadership teams and your culture. That goes into performance. There are already questions as to whether the women's team will continue playing at King Power Stadium in the WSL 2. Following the men's relegation to League One, there is even further financial strain on the club and the women's team will now receive much less in broadcast revenue than they did competing in the top flight.

That means the player budget is likely to decrease and wages alongside that, so contract renewal discussions will be tougher. Players are unsure of their futures, while Leicester may struggle to keep hold of their best talents. The club have backed us since I walked in in early September. We knew that it was going to be a challenge.

The women's game is progressing and the WSL is a big ask to stay involved in. We need to make sure that we have consistency throughout the women's section of the club so we can build. The World Sevens is a different format and spreads light onto the game in a different way, showing players' personalities and character. There are potential investors as well and that's a great opportunity.

I might be sat in the background crying! But it's a chance for players to be themselves





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