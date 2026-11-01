Lehkonen and MacKinnon Lead Avalanche Past Flames 5-2

Colorado Avalanche defeat Calgary Flames 5-2 with Artturi Lehkonen scoring twice. Nathan MacKinnon contributes goal and assist in Denver victory.

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and Nathan MacKinnon contributed a goal and an assist to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a decisive 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night in Denver. The win marks the second consecutive game for the Avalanche against opponents playing on the second night of a back-to-back schedule, continuing a recent trend of success under these conditions.

Lehkonen And MacKinnon Drive Avalanche Offense

Lehkonen proved to be the difference maker in the offensive department, netting two crucial goals for the visiting team from Calgary. His performance was supported strongly by MacKinnon, who recorded both a goal and an assist throughout the contest. Together, they helped secure a comfortable margin for the home team against a struggling Flames squad.

Also read Flames goalie Devin Cooley placed on injured reserve, out week-to-week

The Avalanche also received scoring contributions from Martin Necas and Brock Nelson. Defenceman Cale Makar orchestrated the offense from the blue line, recording an impressive four assists. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood protected the net with twenty-five saves to ensure the score remained favorable for Colorado throughout the night.

This result follows a win against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. The Avalanche faced a Calgary team that was fatigued from playing the previous night against the Seattle Kraken. The Flames had just called up Arsenii Sergeev from the AHL after placing Devin Cooley on the injured list with a lower-body injury.

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Calgary Struggles With Goalie and Penalties

Sergeev, who was making only his second career start and first of the current season, allowed five goals on thirty-one shots. He managed twenty-nine saves for the Flames. The team struggled with discipline, taking three penalties including a double-minor late in the third period. In contrast, the Avalanche were not whistled for a penalty all night.

Joel Farabee and Martin Pospisil scored for Calgary in hopes of mounting a comeback. Farabee found the net 1 minute and 43 seconds after Brock Nelson scored to break the deadlock. Pospisil added another goal 1 minute and 59 seconds into the third period to make the score 4-2.

Nelson Injury Concerns During Dominant Period

The Avalanche went on a three-goal burst in the first 10 minutes of the second period, taking a commanding 4-0 lead. Brock Nelson exited the game in the second period after being hit by a shot from Cale Makar off the side of his helmet. Nelson, who had scored earlier in the period, was able to skate to the bench and down the tunnel before returning for the third period.

This injury came on the heels of another defensive loss for Colorado. Defenceman Josh Manson was placed on injured reserve for two months after suffering an ankle injury against the Devils. The team managed to overcome these defensive challenges with a potent offensive display.

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Blackwood Stops Serve Up Strong Goaltending

Mackenzie Blackwood made two key stops immediately after Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring late in the first period. He made a sprawling glove save on Matt Coronato with 8.5 seconds left in the period. He then stopped Joel Farabee just 12 seconds into the second period to maintain the scoreless tie until the avalanche of goals.

The final goal came from Lehkonen, who deflected a shot from Makar at the point to make it 5-2. This goal capped off a dominant performance by the Avalanche. The team showed resilience and depth, overcoming injuries and a tired opponent to secure the win.

Upcoming Matchups For Both Teams

The Flames will visit the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. The Avalanche will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night. Both teams look to build on this result or recover from this loss in their next games.