Legislation Passed by the House of Commons

The House of Commons passed 24 bills during this sitting, including 19 government bills, three private members' bills from the Conservatives, and two Senate bills. Combating hate, sexualized deepfakes and coercive control, bail bill, and lawful access are some of the notable bills that made it through the House of Commons. Combating hate, sexualized deepfakes and coercive control, and bail bill received royal assent, while others await debate in the Senate. The lawful access bill, however, has not yet been dealt with in the Senate.

The House of Commons passed 24 bills during this sitting, including 19 government bills, three private members' bills from the Conservatives, and two Senate bills.

Combating hate, sexualized deepfakes and coercive control, bail bill, and lawful access are some of the notable bills that made it through the House of Commons. Combating hate, sexualized deepfakes and coercive control, and bail bill received royal assent, while others await debate in the Senate. The lawful access bill, however, has not yet been dealt with in the Senate





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House Of Commons Bills Combating Hate Sexualized Deepfakes And Coercive Control Bail Bill Lawful Access Royal Assent Await Debate In The Senate

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