Legion Branch No. 9 Restoration Honors Japanese Canadian Veterans

The Canadian Legion restores Branch No. 9 charter founded by Japanese Canadian veterans, correcting a 1948 denial of reinstatement and honoring wartime sacrifices.

Legion Branch No. 9 is set to be publicly restored at a ceremony in February, marking a significant correction to a historical injustice faced by Japanese Canadian veterans. David Mitsui, the current branch president, stated that this revival allows descendants to officially honor their ancestors' sacrifices alongside other Legion members.

Restoring Chartered Rights After Decades

The original Branch No. 9 was founded in 1926 by Japanese Canadian veterans but surrendered its charter under duress following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor. During this period, the Canadian government declared Japanese-Canadians enemy aliens and placed them in internment camps, including Mitsui's grandfather Masumi Mitsui and his parents. The branch remained inactive for decades until historian Debbie Jiang uncovered evidence that its promised post-war reinstatement was actually denied in 1948.

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Historical Research Drives Institutional Change

Historian Debbie Jiang discovered newspaper clippings last year showing that the Legion had denied the reinstatement of the charter in 1948 despite earlier promises. This finding prompted the Legion to initiate the restoration process, which was formally granted in July. Jiang emphasized that the restoration demonstrates it is never too late to right a wrong, validating the long-standing efforts to acknowledge the contributions of these veterans.

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Honoring Ancestors Who Fought For Canada

Mitsui's grandfather, Masumi Mitsui, served as president of Branch No. 9 before its closure and was among approximately 200 soldiers of Japanese descent who fought for Canada during the First World War. The restoration allows descendants to stand side by side with members of other Legion branches, providing an official capacity to honor their heritage. This reconciliation is particularly meaningful given the systemic discrimination faced by Japanese Canadians during the Second World War.

Symbolic Significance For Remembrance Day

The upcoming ceremony in February holds special significance for David Mitsui as he prepares to celebrate Remembrance Day with the restored branch. The event serves as a public acknowledgment of the errors made during the war years and celebrates the resilience of the Japanese Canadian community. It also highlights the importance of preserving military history and ensuring all veterans receive equal recognition for their service to the nation.