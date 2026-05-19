Legendary Hockey Coach Ernie Punch McLean Passes Away at 93

A detailed tribute to the life and career of Ernie Punch McLean, the renowned junior hockey coach who led the New Westminster Bruins to multiple championships and mentored numerous NHL stars.

The sporting community is mourning the loss of Ernie McLean, affectionately known as Punch, a formidable figure in the world of junior hockey who passed away on May 8.

The 93-year-old resident of Coquitlam, British Columbia, met his end in a tragic single-vehicle accident near Dease Lake in the Northern Interior of the province, where his car veered off the road and crashed down an embankment. A son of a coal miner, McLean embodied a ruggedness and resilience that defined every chapter of his long and colorful life.

His adventurous spirit was perhaps best exemplified by an incident in 2009 when, while working as a gold prospector, he plummeted more than 20 meters down a crevasse. Despite the fall, he remained uninjured but became lost in the dense wilderness for four days. Surviving solely on water, the then 77-year-old maintained a positive outlook, later joking that the water was so beautiful he would have sold it to anyone in Vancouver.

This tenacity was a hallmark of his personality, transitioning from the wild forests of the north to the intense environment of the hockey rink. In the realm of athletics, McLean was a powerhouse of leadership and discipline. As the coach and part-owner of the New Westminster Bruins in the Western Hockey League, he established a dynasty that dominated the 1970s.

Under his guidance, the team secured four consecutive Presidents Cup league titles from 1975 to 1978 and claimed two Memorial Cup championships in 1977 and 1978. The games at Queen's Park Arena were legendary for their intensity, reflecting a rough-and-tumble era of hockey reminiscent of the Broad Street Bullies. Fans remember the electric atmosphere where the energy of the crowd was almost audible from the streets and steam would rise from the roof on freezing nights.

McLean was a disciplinarian who demanded total commitment, yet he possessed a streak of irreverence. In one famous instance from 1975, he became so frustrated with a missed offside call that he reached over the bench and snatched the toupee right off the linesman's head. The official simply put the hairpiece back on backward, and the incident ended with the linesman sending McLean a bill for 300 dollars with a note stating the event had been funny at the time.

Beyond the trophies and the brawl-filled games, Punch McLean's greatest legacy was the mentorship he provided to young athletes. His coaching career, which began in the 1960s with the Estevan Bruins in Saskatchewan, spanned over a thousand regular-season WHL games. He took immense pride in guiding players toward the National Hockey League, helping the likes of Dallas Smith, Greg Polis, and Ron Greschner reach the professional ranks. His impact on Barry Beck was particularly profound.

When Beck was a troubled 17-year-old whose future in the sport was in jeopardy due to behavioral issues, McLean took him on a boat for a session of deep soul-searching. By breaking the young man down and then building him back up, McLean instilled a sense of purpose and discipline in Beck that propelled him to a successful NHL career.

Former players often remarked that they would have done anything for their coach, noting that he pushed them to be the best versions of themselves both on and off the ice. For McLean, success was not measured solely by professional contracts but by the character and integrity of the men his players became.

His contributions were formally recognized with the WHL Governors Award in 2005 and his induction into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006, cementing his status as a legend of the game





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