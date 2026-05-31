Legal Storm Erupts Among Elected Officials in Rideau Lakes Township

Three council members, including the mayor, have filed a lawsuit against most of their colleagues in the Township of Rideau Lakes, alleging abuses of power. The lawsuit is the latest development in a saga of code-of-conduct complaints and heated exchanges that have plagued the municipality for years.

In the quiet, picturesque Township of Rideau Lakes, a storm of legal action has erupted among its elected officials. Three council members, including the mayor, have filed a lawsuit against most of their colleagues, alleging abuses of power.

This escalation is the latest chapter in a saga of code-of-conduct complaints and heated exchanges that have plagued the municipality for years. The lawsuit, filed in Kingston civil court, claims that on October 6, five councillors sought 'retribution' against the mayor and two others, inflicting maximum damage for political or personal reasons. The defendants deny acting in bad faith, with one stating that the mayor's conduct warranted a significant response.

The tension has been fueled by a series of misconduct complaints, costing the municipality of fewer than 11,000 people an estimated $41,000 in payments to the integrity commissioner last year. As an election looms, voters face the challenge of choosing between candidates entangled in this legal drama. Robert Williams, a University of Waterloo professor emeritus specializing in municipal politics, is astonished by the escalation of events in the township.

The aging township office in Chantry has been a major source of tension, with even legal documents suggesting its role in the dispute





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Rideau Lakes Township Legal Action Code-Of-Conduct Complaints Political Tension Municipal Politics

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