International law experts, Amnesty International and former foreign minister Lloyd Axworthy are calling on Ottawa to push back against American sanctions on the International Criminal Court and adopt a coherent human rights approach in its pending foreign policy review.

International law experts, Amnesty International and former foreign minister Lloyd Axworthy are urging Canada to mount a global rebuttal to Washington's attacks on the International Criminal Court.

They are calling on Ottawa to take a coherent approach to human rights in the government's pending foreign policy review. The call was issued in a letter released today, Nov. 25, 2026. The group says that approach should include pushing back against American sanctions on the UN's top court. Those sanctions have left a Canadian jurist unable to use most credit cards, according to the letter.

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The letter warns that the sanctions are undermining the court's ability to function and putting its personnel at risk. It calls on Ottawa to provide financial and technical assistance to people facing U.S. sanctions for trying to uphold international law. It also says Canada should encourage countries to publicly defend the international court and oppose American coercion.

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In addition, it urges Canada to support nations under pressure from Washington to withdraw from the court. The signatories of the letter include Amnesty International, legal scholars and Axworthy, a former foreign minister. They argue that Canada has not been vocal enough in defending the court compared with other countries, including France. Critics have accused Ottawa of being less vocal in defending the court than other nations.

International Criminal Court Facing U.S. Sanctions

The International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, is the world's permanent tribunal for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. A general view of the exterior of the court was seen in The Hague, Netherlands, on March 12, 2025. The court has faced repeated attacks from Washington in recent years. The letter says the sanctions are part of a broader pattern of American coercion against international institutions.

It says Canada should use its pending foreign policy review to adopt a coherent approach to human rights. That approach should include a clear stance against U.S. sanctions on the court. The group says Canada should work with like-minded countries to defend the court and its staff. It says Ottawa should also encourage countries to publicly defend the court.

The letter says Canada should oppose American coercion and support nations under pressure from Washington to withdraw from the court. It was issued as the Canadian government prepares its foreign policy review. The review is expected to set out Canada's priorities on human rights and international law. The experts say the review is an opportunity for Canada to reaffirm its commitment to the rules-based international order.

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Canada Urged To Assist Sanctioned Court Personnel

The letter says Canada should provide financial and technical assistance to people facing U.S. sanctions. That assistance could include legal support and help with travel and banking. The sanctions have left a Canadian jurist unable to use most credit cards, the letter says. The signatories say Canada should also push back against American sanctions on the court.

They say the sanctions are an attack on the rule of law. They say Canada should not remain silent while the court is undermined. The letter says Canada should take a leading role in defending the court. It says Canada should oppose American coercion and support nations under pressure from Washington to withdraw from the court.

The letter says these steps are necessary to protect the court's independence. It says Canada should work with other countries to defend the court. It says Canada should use its diplomatic networks to build support for the court. It says Canada should also use its membership in international organizations to push back against U.S. sanctions.

Experts Call For Canada To Defend International Law

The letter says Canada should be a voice for the court. The experts say Canada's response to the sanctions will be a test of its commitment to international law. They say Canada should not shy away from criticizing the United States. They say Canada should stand up for the court and its staff.

The letter says Canada should act now to defend the court. The letter was released today, Nov. 25, 2026. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026. Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press.