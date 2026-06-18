Legacy of the Three‑Goalie System: Carolina Hurricanes Influence NHL Trend

The 2026 Stanley Cup victory of the Carolina Hurricanes ignited a conversation about the viability of a three‑goalie lineup. This article examines the strategy's influence and whether it will become the new NHL standard.

Carolina Hurricanes lined up a trio of goaltenders for the 2026 campaign that has now become a talking point across the league. Freddie Andersen opened the season as the starting netminder, but after a slump the coaching staff turned to Brandon Bussi and later Pyotr Kochetkov to add fresh energy to the unit.

Bussi, a player with limited NHL exposure, eclipsed Andersen in wins and starts by season's end, earning the coaching staff's trust to carry the torch into the playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final. When the Hurricanes faced Vegas in Game Six the presence of Bussi in net lifted the team, and the trio's depth proved to be the case study teams are now calling for. Other first‑division clubs have taken a keen interest in the model after seeing its payoff.

The Buffalo Sabres, after appointing a new general manager who declared a three‑goalie policy a failure in early 2026, later altered that view when their own result‑driven analysis suggested that depth could be cost‑effective and injury‑resistant. Seattle's experiment started with Matt Murray, Joey Daccord, and Philipp Grubauer, a plan that kept the organization afloat even after Murray suffered a season‑ending injury.

Discussions from league executives to media interviewers have turned the three‑goalie discussion into a headline; every team is asked whether they will keep a backup that can play regularly rather than a development trainee. Looking ahead, the league's salary cap structure and the rising trend in player reach make it hard to dismiss the upside of a full‑time secondary as well as a third active netminder.

If a team can balance cap space with injury coverage and achieve a reliable secondary net presence, a third goalie becomes a strategic asset. Chicago, Dallas, and even the New York Rangers have all expressed the desire to test this approach as the offseason winds down. The trade patterns of the past four years show that teams are willing to move depth for potential upside.

Ultimately whether the model becomes the new standard will depend on statistical performance and how quickly teams can re‑budget their rosters to accommodate three capable goaltenders, but the Hurricanes' 2026 season is already a template that many are studying. Analysts predict that the next season's in‑season adjustments may see several rosters filled with a trio of dependable netminders, and the NHL's future may include a balance of certainty and risk that was previously unimaginable





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