LeBron James has sued the makers of an AI sports-betting app called Bron, saying they used his nickname and artificially generated images of him without permission. The lawsuit seeks to block further use, recover profits, and award damages.

LeBron James sued the makers of an AI sports-betting app on Tuesday, saying they deliberately violated his publicity rights and trademarks by calling it Bron and using artificially generated images of him in marketing.

LeBron James Sues AI Betting App Makers

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in New York. James' attorneys called it a willful, bad-faith tactic to use the player's fame, likeness and nickname to promote a new and unknown product. The complaint asks the court to block the makers from using the Philadelphia 76ers star's name, to give up any money they have already made, and to award damages. Those damages include fair market value for the use of his name as well as punitive damages.

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Defendants did not care that they had engaged in illegal conduct to gain notoriety for their previously unknown app, the lawsuit states. They intentionally created the false impression that Mr. James endorsed and was affiliated with their Bron App, in an effort to drive downloads and paid subscriptions. Messages sent by The Associated Press through the app's website and to email addresses for its founders seeking comment were not immediately returned Tuesday.

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The app's developer, PlayVision Inc., is based in California. It was launched by Chief Executive Anish Gupta and Chief Technology Officer Marc Zoghby in 2025, with backing from the startup accelerator Y Combinator, as a program that would use artificial intelligence to analyze game and practice footage for sports teams and fans.

Bron App Marketing Featured AI-Generated James

This year, the company released its Bron app, which it says does not take direct wagers but charges a subscription fee for services like bet tracking and odds comparisons. It launched a marketing campaign this month that featured an image of a person resembling James, down to his tattoos, voice and number 23 jersey, sitting in a locker room and scrolling through the app.

The company took the ad down, but not before it had been reposted and viewed about 1 million times, the lawsuit said. Gupta responded to the attorneys' demand on social media by writing that the app would get a new name, but no new name had been adopted by the time the lawsuit was filed. That led James' legal team to suggest the company was milking the controversy for attention.

James Team Claims App Misused Likeness

Gupta wrote on social media this week that the new name will be announced Wednesday. The lawsuit notes that James typically commands tens of millions of dollars for such endorsement deals, and that he already has an exclusive deal with the prediction market platform Polymarket. It alleges that the app's marketing was especially harmful in part because it showed the AI-generated James scrolling through bets involving NBA players.

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The integrity of NBA competition, and the public's confidence that players are not betting on the games they play, is of paramount importance to the league, its players, and its fans, the lawsuit said. Any suggestion that an active NBA player is betting on NBA games is therefore far from a trivial matter, and it should not be used for clicks and views.