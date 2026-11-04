LeBlanc says US midterm results won't change Ottawa's trade diversification plans

Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the US midterm election results will not change Ottawa's push to diversify trade, and formal talks with the Trump administration have resumed after stalling in August.

Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the US midterm election results will not change Ottawa's plans to diversify trade. He said talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump have been productive.

He looks forward to speaking more with American counterparts in the coming days. Trump's Republicans lost both the House and Senate in the midterm elections, according to CTV News Channel. Despite the Democratic gains, LeBlanc said the results are interesting but will not divert the federal government's trade agenda. He said work will continue with the Trump administration.

Also read Canada to Continue Trade Diversification and Talks with Trump Administration Despite U.S. Midterms

LeBlanc Denies Canadian Tariffs Hurt Republicans

Tariffs were a factor in races in battleground states like Maine and Michigan. In those states, unsuccessful Republican candidates spoke against Trump's attacks on Canada. LeBlanc pushed back on the claim that Canada's counter tariffs put pressure on Republicans in battleground states. He said the goal was always to protect Canadian jobs and level the playing field with the United States.

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Formal talks have been stalled since Canada walked away from negotiations in Washington in August. Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday that more official discussions had begun again in recent days. LeBlanc's comments came as the government continues its push to diversify trade away from the United States. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he couldn't be happier after the midterm results.

His reaction was reported by CTV News Channel. Presidential predictor Allan Lichtman said Republicans have no principles and Democrats have no spine. LeBlanc said the focus has not changed when asked about the midterms and trade negotiations. Related coverage from CTV News included other national and international stories.

Auto Sales Rise As Canada Extends Deal

Auto sales saw a fifth consecutive rise despite economic headwinds, according to DesRosiers. Beijing and Ottawa agreed to extend a deal on canola and Chinese steel access to late 2028. A cyberattack hit a French blood bank site but no blood products were compromised. A British healthcare worker with Ebola was to be evacuated from Congo to the UK, a document showed.

Other headlines included celebrity British hairstylist John Frieda dying aged 75. A jury began deliberating at Russell Brand's rape and sexual assault trial. Jake Paul vowed to retire if he loses to Cedric Doumbe. A stolen watch worth US$290,000 was returned to a Japan store with a sorry note.

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Collins Word Of Year Is Mogging

Mogging is Collins' word of the year. Mosquito season is longer this year in some parts of Canada. Receding floodwaters left a sea of mud and shattered homes in the US Southwest. European supermarkets rushed to patch vulnerabilities after a region-wide fridge hack.

In British Columbia, SkyTrain service was halted due to a fire near a station in Burnaby. Alberta introduced a bill on freedom of expression policies. An ex-bank worker was found guilty after viewing Carney's data and opening fraudulent accounts. A water main break resulted in a large puddle in west Edmonton.

A Saskatchewan chorus prepared for a performance at New York City's iconic Carnegie Hall. A barn fire killed more than 50 chickens and crushed a local small farm business. Barrie police caught an alleged speedster, saying our roads are not racetracks. An off-duty RCMP officer had an intense exchange with a BC teen, caught on video, with the teen shaking out of fear.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026. David Baxter, The Canadian Press.