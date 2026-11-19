Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc briefed the Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations on trade talks following midterm elections. The meeting included Ambassador Mark Wiseman and chief trade negotiator Janice Charette.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc gave an update on trade talks Thursday at a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations. It was the first such meeting since midterm elections delivered a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration.

The virtual meeting also included Canadian Ambassador to the United States Mark Wiseman and Canada's chief trade negotiator Janice Charette. According to a readout from Global Affairs Canada, the committee discussed the evolving Canada-U.S. trade relationship and Canada's approach to advancing its economic interests. The committee includes representatives of the business community, trade organizations and organized labour. It was created by Prime Minister Mark Carney last April.

Also read LeBlanc fields questions about trade negotiations with Trump…

Committee Strategies Against Trump Tariffs

It has held 10 meetings to strategize responses to Trump's unpredictable tariffs and discuss the future of CUSMA. The readout said committee members brought forward insights from their respective sectors and regions, highlighting the challenges businesses and workers continue to face because of U.S. trade measures.

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The discussion also addressed the implementation of federal measures to support Canadian businesses and workers affected by U.S. tariffs, including the effectiveness of existing supports and opportunities to better respond to the needs of affected businesses. U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada rapidly escalated after negotiations broke down in August. Ottawa and Washington each accused the other of putting eleventh-hour demands on the table.

Carney said at the time that Trump's team wanted to restrict Canada's ability to make trade deals with other countries, endanger Canada's protections for language and culture, and maintain hefty tariffs on some automobiles. In response, Trump hit an array of Canadian goods with 50 per cent tariffs and banned imports of others. He threatened to further increase duties in January if no deal is made by then.

Trade War Softens After Midterm Elections

The president also signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America. The Trump administration's tone on Canada softened somewhat after midterm election exit polling indicated that the president's trade war and his sweeping tariff agenda were unpopular with American voters. Carney and Trump met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific economic summit in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, the prime minister said a very good trade arrangement with the United States is possible but Canada won't just sit around and wait. During a meeting Tuesday of the House of Commons international trade committee in Ottawa, LeBlanc and Charette told MPs a deal was still possible. They also cautioned there is no guarantee Canada can restore the terms of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, better known as CUSMA.

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Canada Prepares for Non-Tariff Scenarios

Charette said Canada has to prepare for a world where a tariff-free arrangement may no longer be possible. The objective is to get to the lowest rate of tariff on the narrowest basket of goods with the most preferential access for Canadian businesses and Canadian workers, Charette said. The Trump administration chose not to renew CUSMA in July.

The decision triggered a rolling annual review for up to a decade, at which point the agreement will expire if the three countries cannot agree on an extension. LeBlanc and Charette appeared at the standing committee on international trade in the parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. The advisory committee meeting Thursday was held virtually.