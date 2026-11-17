Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc told a parliamentary committee that Prime Minister Mark Carney's version of why Canada-US trade talks collapsed is correct, rejecting US claims to the contrary.

OTTAWA - Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc defended Prime Minister Mark Carney's account of the collapse of trade negotiations with the Trump administration during a committee hearing in Ottawa on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

LeBlanc appeared before the Standing Committee on International Trade alongside Janice Charette, Canada's chief trade negotiator to the United States. Negotiations between the two countries fell apart in August after Ottawa and Washington accused each other of pushing eleventh-hour changes to a possible deal. Carney said at the time that Trump's team wanted to restrict Canada's ability to make trade deals with other countries, endanger Canadian French language rules and maintain hefty tariffs on some automobiles.

Also read Carney says Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if Trump trade talks fail

US Official Disputes Carney Account

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer suggested Carney's description was not a true representation of what happened and said French language rules were not a red line in trade talks. LeBlanc told the committee that while he will not discuss details of the negotiations, the prime minister's statements were correct. The minister also said Canada's retaliatory tariffs were intended to protect Canadian industries, not to change the behaviour of the Trump administration.

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The hearing was held at the Standing Committee on International Trade (CIIT) in Ottawa. LeBlanc and Charette were photographed arriving at the meeting by Canadian Press photographer Justin Tang. The committee appearance came as LeBlanc faced questions about the differing accounts of the failed talks between Canada and the United States. The trade negotiations broke down in August when both sides accused the other of introducing last-minute demands.

Carney's public description of the US demands included restrictions on Canada's ability to strike trade deals with other countries, threats to French language protections, and continued high tariffs on certain automobiles. Greer, the US Trade Representative, pushed back on that characterization, saying Carney's account did not accurately reflect what happened and that French language rules were never a red line in the talks.

LeBlanc Defends Tariffs Purpose

LeBlanc's testimony to the committee firmly backed Carney's version of events while declining to provide further details about the negotiations. He also clarified that Canada's retaliatory tariffs are designed to shield Canadian industries from harm, not to influence the Trump administration's behaviour. The hearing took place on November 17, 2026, at 5:20 p.m. EST. The committee meeting was attended by LeBlanc and Charette, who is Canada's chief trade negotiator to the United States.

The collapse of the trade talks in August has left relations between the two countries in a tense state, with both sides offering conflicting narratives about the reasons for the failure. LeBlanc's comments to the committee represent the latest development in the ongoing dispute over the failed negotiations. The minister's testimony reaffirmed the Canadian government's position that Carney's account was accurate and that Canada's retaliatory measures are purely defensive in nature.

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The committee hearing was held in Ottawa and was captured in a photograph by Justin Tang of The Canadian Press. The trade file remains a significant issue for Canada as it navigates its relationship with the Trump administration. LeBlanc's appearance before the committee provided an opportunity for members to question the government's handling of the negotiations and the subsequent fallout. Despite the questions, LeBlanc maintained that Carney's statements were correct and that the government's position on the negotiations remains unchanged.

The hearing concluded with LeBlanc and Charette having addressed the committee's questions about the failed trade talks and Canada's ongoing trade strategy.