Lebanese Residents Return to Devastated Homes as US-Iran Deal Offers Fragile Hope for Ceasefire

Residents of Tyre and other war-torn areas in Lebanon return to find their homes destroyed after Israeli airstrikes, even as a new US-Iran agreement promises to end the conflict, raising both hope and skepticism among civilians.

Adnan Kaour stepped off the bus and onto the familiar streets of Tyre , Lebanon 's ancient coastal city, his heart pounding with a mixture of dread and desperate hope.

Just one week prior, Israeli military warnings had echoed through loudspeakers and radio broadcasts, ordering all residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately. Those warnings were swiftly followed by a massive barrage of airstrikes, which Israel asserted were precision attacks targeting the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group. For Kaour, who splits his time between Germany and his beloved seaside apartment in Tyre, the evacuation order meant a frantic, hasty departure.

Now, under the shadow of a newly announced agreement between the United States and Iran to end the war in the Middle East-a deal that includes a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon-he had returned to check on his dream family apartment, the one with the balcony overlooking the shimmering Mediterranean Sea. The journey back was tense, passing through checkpoints and past the skeletons of buildings that had been reduced to rubble in the relentless bombardment. what he found upon reaching his street shattered the fragile optimism the diplomatic news had sparked.

His building, which housed a popular sweets shop and an electronics store on the ground floor, was still standing, a rare survivor on a block where surrounding structures were completely levelled. But his own apartment, perched above the shops, was a catastrophe. The glass balcony doors were blown out, fragments crunched under his feet, and inside, the sea view was now a messy gaping hole in the wall where the living room had been exposed to the elements.

Furniture was smashed, personal belongings were buried under debris, and the kitchen was a blackened wreck, burned out after the strike ignited a fire. The agreement's wording ensured Lebanon's "territorial integrity" but did not explicitly demand an Israeli withdrawal from the large swath of southern Lebanon its forces currently occupy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already stated that Israeli troops would remain in a self-defined "security zone" for as long as "Israel's security needs require it," a stance Hezbollah immediately rejected, vowing to resist any occupation. With fighting still reported in parts of the south on Thursday, including Israeli drone strikes and Hezbollah clashes, the deal's future remained precarious. For Kaour, the diplomatic breakthrough felt distant from the concrete reality of his devastated home.

"I'm hopeful for peace, and God willing this is the end of the war, and everyone can go back to their homes," he said, his voice thick with emotion as he picked through the ruins. "We are living abroad, but our minds are here in our country. " His neighbor, Samih Haidar, who lived one floor above, experienced a similar shock. Haidar, also a resident abroad, found his door bolted shut with wooden planks.

After finally gaining entry with help from men clearing rubble on another floor, he stepped into blackened chaos. The apartment had been rented to a family displaced from another area in the south, and he did not know their fate. Quietly filming the damage with his phone, he wandered through each room, the broken glass and burned kitchen a testament to the strike's fury.

"We want things to work out and live in safety, so there can be stability for us and everyone else," he murmured, his words carrying the weight of repeated disappointments. The skepticism was not limited to Tyre. Farther south, in the Christian village of Ain Ebel-an enclave where Hezbollah has little presence and which has been largely spared the total destruction seen in neighboring Shiite villages-residents faced their own form of crisis.

Cut off from the rest of Lebanon by active fighting and Israeli checkpoints, the village relied entirely on aid convoys for survival. One such convoy, organized by the Order of Malta, arrived with emergency livestock feed and supplies for farmers, a lifeline for a community isolated by war.

"We don't care about America and Iran, we want the Lebanese people to live comfortably and happily," a villager said, echoing a widespread sentiment. "Every two years there's a new war, and we can no longer take it. " The convoy's return to Beirut was delayed when explosives were discovered on the road, requiring U.N. peacekeepers to clear the path.

Meanwhile, 80 kilometers north in Beirut, displaced families huddled along the waterfront, many having lived for months in tents, on benches, or on mattresses on the ground. They watched the news of the US-Iran deal with profound doubt, unconvinced it would hold or that they would ever be able to return to their homes-assuming those homes still stood.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported continued violence Thursday, including an Israeli drone strike on a car in Kfar Tebnit that killed one and critically wounded another. Hezbollah claimed its fighters clashed with Israeli troops attempting to advance on the town. The pattern was familiar: diplomatic overtures followed by renewed strikes, a cycle that had played out repeatedly over the years, leaving civilians trapped in a relentless pendulum of hope and despair.

The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which escalated in October 2023, had dramatically intensified the conflict with Hezbollah, leading to daily cross-border fire and eventually Israel's large-scale ground incursion into southern Lebanon in late 2025. That campaign, justified by Israel as necessary to push Hezbollah away from the border and dismantle its military infrastructure, had flattened entire villages and displaced over a million people.

Now, a new diplomatic framework offered a possible exit from the abyss, but its ambiguities-especially regarding the Israeli military's lingering presence-threatened to unravel it. In Tyre, Kaour and Haidar continued to sift through the wreckage of their lives, each piece of broken china or charred wood a reminder of what was lost. They knew that even if the guns fell silent, the road back to normalcy would be long and fraught.

The seaside city, once an idyllic summer getaway for Arabs and foreigners alike, bore the scars of war: boarded-up shops, military positions on the Corniche, and the constant hum of drones overhead. The new deal raised a fundamental question: could diplomatic language translate into tangible safety for people like Kaour and Haidar, or was it merely a pause before the next storm?

As they looked out at the Mediterranean, its waters blue and calm in contrast to the devastation behind them, both men clung to a fragile hope. They had seen ceasefires announced and broken before. This time, they prayed, it would be different. But with checkpoints still manned, with Israeli troops positioned inside Lebanon, and with the history of broken promises weighing heavily, their hope was tempered by a hard-earned realism.

The peace, if it came, would mean more than the absence of bombs; it would mean the possibility of returning home, rebuilding, and finally living without theshadow of war forever looming on the horizon





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