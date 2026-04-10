Lebanese Diaspora Expresses Concern Over Exclusion from Ceasefire and Fears for Loved Ones

Members of the Lebanese diaspora in the National Capital Region are deeply distressed by Lebanon's exclusion from a US-Iran ceasefire and fear for their loved ones amidst ongoing Israeli strikes. They express frustration, sadness, and a sense of helplessness, urging greater international attention and support for Lebanon.

Members of the Lebanese diaspora residing in the National Capital Region express deep distress and concern regarding the ongoing situation in their homeland. They are particularly disheartened by the apparent exclusion of Lebanon from a recent ceasefire agreement negotiated between the United States and Iran, coupled with the continued Israeli strikes that are impacting the country.

This exclusion has intensified their anxieties for their loved ones residing in Lebanon, who are directly affected by the escalating violence and instability. The diaspora community is grappling with feelings of helplessness and frustration as they witness the unfolding crisis from afar, unable to directly intervene or mitigate the suffering of their families and friends. The emotional toll is significant, manifesting in expressions of sadness, anger, and a profound sense of loss, as they watch their country endure devastation and witness the tragic loss of life. \Ruby Dagher, an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa's School of International Development and Global Studies, articulates the difficulty in processing the emotional impact of the conflict, using words like 'difficult,' 'depressive,' and 'gut-wrenching' to describe her feelings. She emphasizes the daily struggle of waking up and immediately checking on family and friends, a routine now synonymous with fear and uncertainty. The discussions surrounding Lebanon's role in the current political landscape are also complex, with Dagher highlighting the inherent challenges in identifying who truly represents the nation. She questions whether the focus is on the state itself, which has historically struggled with effective representation, or on the influential non-state actors and militias that wield significant power. Furthermore, she recognizes that historical context profoundly influences perceptions of the conflict, making it challenging to arrive at a universally accepted understanding of the situation. The desire for a greater voice for Lebanon in international negotiations is a recurring theme, with many diaspora members advocating for the Lebanese government to be empowered with the necessary tools to participate fully in the peace process and negotiate on behalf of its citizens. Wassim Aboutanos, an Outaouais musician whose parents left Lebanon due to violence, underscores the country's significance, expressing the urgency for a more inclusive approach that addresses the concerns of all parties involved and secures a lasting peace for Lebanon.\Christy Mady, an associate professor of communications at Notre Dame University in Lebanon, located approximately 20 kilometers north of Beirut, also shares her perspective on the ongoing conflict. With family in Ottawa, she expresses a sense of hope regarding the proposed direct talks between Lebanon and Israel, viewing it as a potential step towards resolving the conflict. Despite the ever-present threat of violence, she emphasizes the necessity of these peace talks, advocating for all involved parties to engage in direct negotiations with the ultimate goal of establishing a peace agreement. The diaspora community and those residing in Lebanon express the need for sustained international attention and support. They emphasize the importance of ensuring that Lebanon is not marginalized in future diplomatic efforts and that its voice is heard and respected in all discussions related to the country's future. The calls for lasting peace and stability are echoed throughout the community. They seek to ensure that their homeland gets the attention and support that it so desperately needs, to emerge from the cycle of violence and build a prosperous and secure future for generations to come. The experience is incredibly difficult for those watching from abroad





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Lebanon Diaspora Ceasefire Israeli Strikes Conflict

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