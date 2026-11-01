Learjet 60 Crash in Florida Kills Nine, Investigation Underway

A Learjet 60 crashed in Greenacres, Florida, on Sunday, killing all nine people on board. The plane nose-dived into a neighborhood near West Palm Beach after reporting icing and turbulence.

A business jet carrying nine people nose-dived into a South Florida neighborhood on Sunday and erupted into a giant fireball, killing everyone on board. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the fatalities and called the crash a horrific tragedy in a post on X. The Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County at 12:50 p.m. The aircraft, which had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, was headed to the Bahamas.

It went down in Greenacres, a city of about 45,000 people located roughly seven miles southwest of West Palm Beach. The crash occurred near a busy roadway and appeared to just miss homes. Video recorded by people inside their cars captured the terrifying moment the plane plunged from the sky before striking near the roadway and exploding.

Also read Business Jet Crash in Palm Beach County Kills Nine

Greenacres crash no ground injuries

Flames flickered around chunks of pavement lining a deep crater as people milled about, expressing shock that the wreckage landed only feet from homes and inches from passing vehicles. Thick black smoke engulfed the crash site. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said there were no immediate reports of anyone on the ground injured or killed. He described the event as a cataclysmic plane crash.

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It looked like a missile going down and left a big crater on the side of the road, DeSantis told reporters at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration is sending a team to support the National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the crash. Authorities have not yet determined the specific cause or who was on the private jet. Jim Reynolds, a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, confirmed the jet was private but could not immediately provide details about the passengers.

Air traffic control recordings and flight tracking data reveal critical details leading up to the disaster. The plane was heading east at 35,000 feet when pilots reported turbulence, icing, and precipitation. They requested permission to climb an additional 2,000 feet to avoid the adverse weather. Moments later, the plane entered a steep dive, first at 10,000 feet per minute, then 20,000 feet per minute, and up to 30,000 feet per minute, speeding beyond its design limits.

Pilot reported ice and turbulence

The plane banked sharply to the right before it smashed into the ground. Minutes before the crash, the pilot reported ice accumulating on the jet and moderate turbulence that was jolting it by as much as 700 feet. We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence, the pilot told controllers. The situation rapidly deteriorated after encountering precipitation and requesting to climb.

The pilot declared an emergency and issued distress calls as the aircraft lost altitude at an alarming rate. We're descending 8,000 - mayday, mayday - we're descending 10,000 feet per minute, the pilot radioed. We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute, the pilot radioed, before delivering a devastating acknowledgment. We're going to crash into the ground.

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Flood watch and evacuations ongoing

Rain pounded the region on Sunday, and a flood watch due to excessive rainfall was in effect through Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Palm Beach County authorities were evacuating about 600 people from a nearby mobile home community while federal officials investigate the crash. The road will be closed until further notice, county officials said.