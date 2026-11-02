Learjet 60 Crash Florida: 9 Dead After Jet Plummets Into Mobile Home Community

A Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed in Florida, killing all on board. The jet plummeted into a mobile home community near Palm Beach, causing widespread fire and damage.

A Learjet 60 private aircraft carrying nine people crashed into the Greenacres mobile home community in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, November 1. The tragedy occurred around 1 p.m. local time as the jet descended rapidly from the sky. Residents described the aftermath as resembling a meteor strike on their neighborhood. The impact caused massive fires and destroyed multiple properties in the area.

Pilot Audio Reveals Catastrophic Descent

Authorities have released audio recordings of the final moments between the aircraft crew and air traffic control. The pilot initially reported moderate turbulence and manageable light, clear ice to the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center. Conditions seemed stable until the situation deteriorated rapidly. The pilot then announced they were descending 8,000 feet and issued a mayday call.

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Flight tracking data showed the aircraft plummeting at an alarming rate of roughly 32,000 feet per minute. This rapid descent equated to a speed of approximately 360 MPH as the plane nose-dived toward the ground. The pilot stated, "We're going to crash into the ground," before screams of terror were heard. A crew member delivered the final message, saying, "Holy f***, we're out of time."

Devastating Impact on Residential Area

The aircraft plunged around 27,000 feet in just one minute before flight tracking data cut off completely. It slammed into the mobile home community, clipping a tree and bringing down power lines in the process. Video footage captured the plane hitting the ground with catastrophic force. The impact caused a massive fireball that engulfed the wreckage and surrounding areas.

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Residents reported that debris was scattered everywhere across the neighborhood. Anthony Blackmon stated that debris hit his house and that the road was on fire. He noted that he had only seen such incidents on the news before and never imagined them happening so close to his home. Another resident, Roger Forcelle, said the crash shook his entire house and occurred less than half a mile from his residence.

Investigation Into Loss of Control

The aircraft was en route from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when the disaster unfolded. Aviation analyst Mary Schiavo, a former inspector general for the Transportation Department, commented on the flight's behavior. She stated that the descent did not seem controlled by the pilots. Schiavo concluded that the crew had clearly lost control of the plane before the crash.

Authorities confirmed that all nine people on board the aircraft were killed in the crash. As of the latest reports, there were no confirmed injuries or fatalities among residents on the ground. However, the infrastructure damage in the Greenacres community is extensive. Water lines and roads were severely affected by the impact and subsequent fires.

Community Recovery and Shelter Needs

The crash site has left a significant portion of the local community displaced and in need of assistance. Approximately 600 residents in the affected area require shelter due to the destruction of their homes. The cleanup process involves removing debris and repairing critical utility infrastructure. Officials estimate that it will take significant time to restore normalcy to the neighborhood.

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It will take at least 30 days before the impacted road can be reopened to traffic. This timeline accounts for the necessary repairs to local infrastructure, including water lines and damaged utilities. Residents like Andrew Mannino described seeing a large black cloud immerse the air after the crash. The smell of smoke lingered over the area for hours following the event. The full scope of the investigation continues as authorities work to determine the exact cause of the loss of control.