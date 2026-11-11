Leamington Man Sentenced to Four Years Over Fatal Fentanyl Sale

Mytchel Dyllon Baldwin, 27, received four years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal negligence causing death over a fatal fentanyl sale in Leamington.

A Leamington man, Mytchel Dyllon Baldwin, 27, has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to criminal negligence causing death. The charge stems from the sale of fatal doses of fentanyl to a 39-year-old woman in 2025. Baldwin knew the woman through what court documents describe as the local drug subculture.

The details of the case come from an Agreed Statement of Fact (ASF) that was obtained by CTV News. The document sets out how the fatal transaction unfolded and what the court accepted as the facts of the case.

Also read Mission Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail for Drug Trafficking

How the Fatal Fentanyl Sale Unfolded

Baldwin sold the woman two doses of fentanyl on May 14, 2025. She paid $50 for each dose, and both payments were made through two e-transfers. The ASF states that a third person was present when the drugs were sold.

The victim and Baldwin both consumed the drugs that day. The woman's boyfriend returned home approximately six hours later and found her unresponsive in a chair.

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He called out to his neighbours for help and attempted CPR to save her life before calling 911. Paramedics also tried to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at Erie Shores HealthCare.

Autopsy and Toxicology Findings in the Case

An autopsy determined that the victim died as a result of synergistic drug intoxication involving fentanyl and methamphetamine. The combined effect of the two drugs was the direct cause of death, according to the findings presented to the court.

A toxicology test showed that the level of fentanyl in her blood was well above commonly reported fatal concentrations. This result formed a central part of the evidence linking the drugs supplied by Baldwin to the death.

The court also learned that Baldwin is personally familiar with fentanyl, its effects and the risks associated with its use. That knowledge became a key factor in assessing his culpability under the charge he admitted.

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Court Findings on Reckless Disregard

The ASF concludes that by trafficking fentanyl for consumption, Baldwin created an obvious and significant risk to the woman's life and safety. The document describes his conduct as showing a wanton and reckless disregard for the life and safety of another person.

Baldwin pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death, a charge that reflects the court's acceptance of these facts. The admitted conduct centred on selling drugs he knew carried serious dangers, rather than on any claim of accident.

Baldwin was sentenced to four years in prison, less the eight months he had already spent in pre-sentence custody. The sentence means he will serve the remaining time after credit for those months is applied.

The case highlights the lethal risks of fentanyl, particularly when it is combined with other drugs such as methamphetamine. Court documents show that even a small number of doses sold within a close social circle can end in a fatal overdose.