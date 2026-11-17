The Municipality of Leamington begins a new diaper disposal pilot and shifts to bi-weekly garbage collection in January 2027 to align with its green bin program.

The Municipality of Leamington is implementing significant changes to its waste management infrastructure starting in early 2027. These adjustments include a new diaper disposal pilot program and a shift to a bi-weekly garbage collection schedule.

New Garbage Collection Schedule Begins

The Municipality of Leamington will transition from weekly to bi-weekly garbage collection starting on Monday, January 11, 2027. This new schedule involves collections occurring every other Monday for the remainder of the year.

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Residents should note that there will be no garbage collection on Monday, January 4, 2027. The first collection under the new bi-weekly schedule will take place on the following Monday, January 11, 2027.

Green Bin Program Drives Changes

The Municipality of Leamington made this scheduling change to align with the existing green bin program. The introduction of the green bin program has significantly reduced the volume of general waste sent to landfills, allowing for less frequent garbage pickups.

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This operational adjustment reflects the municipality's strategy to optimize waste removal logistics based on current recycling rates and reduced overall garbage output.

Diaper Disposal Pilot Details

The Municipality of Leamington will launch a specialized diaper disposal pilot project on Monday, January 4, 2027. This program is designed for households that regularly dispose of diapers, incontinence products, and specific types of non-hazardous medical waste.

Households interested in participating must register with the municipality and receive official approval before joining the service. The pilot will operate on a bi-weekly schedule that is opposite to the general garbage collection days.

Eligibility and Accepted Materials

Households eligible for the Leamington diaper disposal pilot must meet several criteria. Residents must live at a property containing six or fewer residential units and must be active participants in both the green bin and recycling programs.

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Accepted materials include diapers, incontinence products, disposable sanitary pads, and certain non-hazardous medical waste. All such items must be placed in clear bags for proper identification and collection by the Municipality of Leamington.

Exclusions and Program Duration

Hazardous medical waste will not be accepted under this pilot program. This exclusion specifically covers needles, syringes, sharps, and blood-soaked materials due to safety regulations.

The Municipality of Leamington will run the diaper disposal pilot through the end of 2027. An evaluation of the program will take place in December 2027 to determine if the service will continue into 2028.