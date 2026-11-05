Leah Gauthier Transforms Fairview Condo with Thrifted Decor and DIY Renovation

CTV writer-producer Leah Gauthier shares her Fairview condo renovation, revealing how thrifted finds and DIY projects created a whimsical, maximalist home in Vancouver.

Leah Gauthier's 550-square-foot Fairview condo in Vancouver is a testament to creative reinvention. The Vancouver writer-producer purchased the one-bedroom unit in 2020, transforming it from a blank slate into a vibrant space filled with DIY arches, vintage treasures, and leopard print accents. The home features a distinctively maximalist aesthetic that reflects her professional background and personal passion for design.

Gauthier Condo Renovation Details

The unit originally presented a standard Vancouver interior with white walls, standard fixtures, and a square doorway that offered little inspiration. Gauthier has since installed a sculptural fireplace, a rounded arch, rosy walls, and layered rugs to create a dynamic environment. The space is populated with enough collected characters to sustain several seasons of prestige television, mirroring her work as a co-creator of CTV's Jann.

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Gauthier serves as an executive producer and writer on the series Jann, which is also a longstanding project associated with her writing partner, Michael Bublé. The renovation philosophy centers on the question of how hard it can be to execute a vision. She used 3D-printed corner pieces from Arch Friends and drywall mud to modify the standard doorway into a rounded arch, demonstrating a hands-on approach to home improvement.

Thrifted Decor and Sourcing Strategy

Approximately 75 percent of the items in Gauthier's Fairview condo are thrifted. Objects arrive individually from flea markets, church shops, garage sales, and Value Villages. These items are then arranged into elaborate ensembles that reflect Gauthier's concept of good thrifting as a form of pattern recognition. She describes the process as reuniting pieces that are meant to be together, creating a cohesive narrative through disparate objects.

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The dining table features ceramic and stone fruits collected piece by piece, sitting beneath a flock of painted birds. Surrounding the table are leopard-print chairs from Structube, one of the rare items Gauthier bought new. She noted that purchasing these chairs was brave but difficult, highlighting the general rule of her collection: avoid buying full sets in stores and instead hunt for individual pieces that find you.

Gauthier and Mother Thrifting Routine

Gauthier's love for treasure hunting began with her mother during teenage years at the Cloverdale Flea Market. The two still meet for breakfast and visit the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store most Fridays. Their collections do not overlap, which Gauthier describes as harmonious. She advises fellow shoppers to visit shops often, carry multiple beverages, and never skip the bag wall, encouraging people to be the weirdo digging through bags.

Gauthier's interest in world-building started early, involving constructing displays as a child akin to designing Christmas windows at Hudson's Bay. Her adult space feels nostalgic without being a museum, and maximalist without being overwhelming. She imagines thrifted objects carrying the energy of the people who once chose them, describing the home as full of legendary ghosts.

DIY Projects and Aesthetic Choices

Gauthier installed Photowall's Meadow bird-and-flower wallpaper herself, using scented Mr. Sketch markers to soften its shiny finish and add hand-drawn texture. The same wallpaper appears at her summer place in Birch Bay. This technique helped camouflage imperfect seams and added a personal touch to the renovation. The result is a space that embraces whimsy-maxing, a term she accepts immediately when introduced to it.

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The sculptural white fireplace features a bronzy-gold electric insert that Gauthier transformed using Rub 'n Buff for a vintage finish. A Merry Christmas garland adds to the festive atmosphere, with tinsel curtains and vintage ceramic trees already present in July. Disco balls reflect light across the room, ensuring every figurine can enjoy its own private holiday rave. The home tracks with her role as a writer-producer who co-created CTV's Jann and is a longtime writing partner to Michael Bublé.